Somalia breaks ground on $1B new Mogadishu airport

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia launched its most ambitious infrastructure project in decades on Sunday, breaking ground on a new one-billion-dollar international airport intended to transform the nation into a key aviation hub and anchor its economic resurgence after years of conflict.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud presided over a ceremony in the Haabaay area, north of Mogadishu, marking the start of a five-year plan to construct a sprawling facility that aims to relieve the capital’s overburdened airport and rival modern hubs across East Africa.

“This airport is the gateway to Somalia’s future,” President Mohamud announced at the launch. “This is not merely about transportation; it is about economic development, job creation, and enhancing our national capacity.”

The project is the centerpiece of the president’s “Somali Century” (Soomaali Hiigsanaysa 2060) vision, a long-term development strategy focused on rebuilding the fragile state’s infrastructure, which includes plans for a new seaport and modern road networks.

A test of financial resolve

The Somali government estimates that the project will initially cost US $800 million. However, officials acknowledge that the figure could rise to $1 billion due to anticipated increases in construction material costs over the coming years. The project is slated for completion within five years, though details regarding financing have yet to be disclosed.

Crucially, the government has not yet detailed a financing model for the project. This silence on funding raises significant questions, especially as international partners, such as the World Bank, have emphasized the urgent need for Somalia to enhance its domestic revenue collection to ensure fiscal stability.

While the nation recently achieved a historic milestone with the completion of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, which canceled a significant portion of its external debt, securing the capital for a project of this scale will pose a formidable challenge.

Sources indicate that the government is exploring a combination of public funds, concessional loans, and private-sector investment; however, no formal framework has been presented.

The practical need for a new airport is undisputed. Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport (AAIA), once a symbol of the devastation caused by the civil war, is now overwhelmed. Passenger traffic has surged to 1.5 million annually, with over 40 international and domestic flights daily—a dramatic increase from just a handful a decade ago.

In a country where travel between cities is often perilous due to the persistent threat from the Al-Shabaab insurgency, air transport has become an essential, if expensive, lifeline. Poor road infrastructure and security risks have made flying the only viable option for many, driving demand that the current airport struggles to meet.

The construction of state infrastructure in areas like Haabaay is also a key part of the government’s strategy to extend its authority and provide tangible evidence of stability.

Somalia’s airport initiative enters a fiercely competitive regional landscape, with neighboring countries pouring billions into their aviation projects:

Kenya: The government is advancing plans for a new $2 billion international airport in Nairobi to replace the aging Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and accommodate future growth.

Ethiopia: A dominant force in African aviation, Ethiopia is planning the colossal $7.8 billion Abura International Airport, envisioned to serve over 60 million passengers annually.

Rwanda: Also aiming for hub status, Rwanda is constructing a major new international airport with Qatari investment outside its capital, Kigali.

Building a major airport in Somalia poses significant challenges, particularly in terms of security. The designated site in Haabaay lies roughly 60 kilometers from Mogadishu, in an area that has seen activity by al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group.

The government has announced plans to establish a secure corridor between the capital and the construction site; however, implementation details remain unclear.

For Somalia, a nation still consolidating peace, this landmark project is both a profound statement of intent and a monumental gamble on its economic future as it seeks to take its place in a dynamic and rapidly developing region.