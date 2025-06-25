Somali opposition leader claims raid on Mogadishu home

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A senior Somali opposition figure has accused security forces of storming his home in the capital, Mogadishu, without legal authorization, warning that such actions threaten the rule of law and risk deepening political instability.

Mohamed Aden Jimcale, popularly known as “Koofi,” serves as secretary of the Somali Salvation Forum, a coalition of opposition leaders. He claimed that armed personnel—allegedly affiliated with a regional administration—entered his residence and ordered him to vacate the premises without presenting any legal justification.

“They told me to leave the neighborhood, but I asked them to show me the law that authorized my removal,” Koofi said in a statement shared with local media.

Mounting pressure on opposition

Koofi’s allegations come amid growing concerns over a perceived crackdown on dissent in Somalia. He said the incident followed a series of threats targeting leaders in the opposition alliance, which has been vocal in challenging the policies of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration.

“I’ve received warnings suggesting a campaign is underway to target members of Somali Salvation Forum and other critics of the government,” he said.

Koofi also questioned why successive Somali governments had allegedly launched operations against his sub-clan.

“I don’t understand why every government begins its campaign with Mohamed Madarkicis,” he added.

In a veiled warning to Somali authorities, Koofi emphasized the importance of due process and legal accountability: “If the rule of law is abandoned, then all men become equal. Let that be understood.”

His comments reflect frustration with what the opposition describes as growing authoritarianism under the current administration.

A fragile political landscape

The incident comes during heightened political and security tensions in Somalia. The federal government has been under pressure over its handling of constitutional reforms, federal-state relations, and security operations against the militant group al-Shabaab.

Opposition parties, including the Somali Salvation Forum, have accused the government of centralizing power, marginalizing regional states, and delaying key electoral and governance reforms.

Recent opposition conferences in Mogadishu have called for greater transparency, a clear electoral timetable, and adherence to the provisional constitution. The government, in turn, has accused its critics of obstructing national progress.

Who is Mohamed Aden Koofi?

Mohamed Aden Jimcale, known widely by his nickname Koofi, is a seasoned opposition figure and former government official. He previously headed Somalia’s immigration and naturalization department and has since become an outspoken critic of what he views as government overreach and constitutional violations.

His current role in the Somali Salvation Forum places him at the center of efforts to unify opposition voices and advocate for democratic reforms.

Legal analysts warn that politically motivated security operations without court oversight undermine Somalia’s fragile democracy.

International partners, including the United Nations and the African Union, have repeatedly urged Somali leaders to resolve political disagreements through dialogue and within the framework of the law.

Koofi’s case will likely draw further scrutiny from civil society groups and international observers monitoring political freedoms in the Horn of Africa nation.