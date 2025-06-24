Ted Cruz urges US debate on Somaliland recognition

HARGEISA, Somalia — A high-level US delegation visited the self-declared Republic of Somaliland last week amid growing calls in Washington for a shift in American policy toward Somalia and potential recognition of the breakaway region.

According to the US State Department, the delegation, led by US Ambassador to Somalia Richard Riley and General Michael Langley, commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM), held talks with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, widely known as “Irro,” and other senior officials.

“They met with President Irro and other Somaliland government officials to discuss shared interests in the Horn of Africa,” a State Department spokesperson said. The delegation also met with international partners and civil society representatives during the three-day visit from Tuesday to Thursday.

Congressional pressure builds for policy shift

The visit comes as a small but vocal group of US lawmakers push for a reassessment of American policy on Somalia, particularly regarding Somaliland’s long-standing claim of independence.

“I believe that a serious conversation about US recognition of Somaliland is both necessary to advance clarity about America’s national security interests and is long overdue,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa and Global Health Policy, told the Washington Examiner. “A stable, long-term, and clearly defined partnership between the US and Somaliland would be mutually beneficial.”

Cruz argued that Somaliland could serve as a strategic economic and security partner, aligned with US interests in a region increasingly contested by global powers. “Somaliland would be a strong economic partner committed to integrating into the American global security system, which is critical to the safety and prosperity of Americans,” he added.

Last week, Congressman Scott Perry (R-PA) introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would formally recognize Somaliland as an independent state—a move that would mark a significant departure from decades of US support for Somalia’s territorial integrity.

“For more than three decades, Somaliland has demonstrated the kind of governance, stability, and cooperation that America should support,” Perry said in a statement. “Foreign adversaries are on the march in Africa and around the globe, and it’s in our national interest to strengthen relationships with reliable partners who share our values and contribute to our security — whenever and wherever possible.”

Although the bill has gained support from a handful of lawmakers, it faces significant legal and diplomatic hurdles, as the United States does not recognize Somaliland’s independence.

Asked whether Washington is engaged in any discussions to recognize Somaliland, a State Department spokesperson said on May 15 that “the State Department is not in discussions with Somaliland’s representatives about a deal to recognize Somaliland as a state.” The department did not respond to follow-up inquiries last Friday.

The official US position remains that Somaliland is part of Somalia, aligning with the African Union’s stance against redrawing colonial-era borders. Somalia’s federal government in Mogadishu strongly opposes any international recognition of Somaliland, viewing it as a threat to its unity.

Strategic rivalries in the Horn of Africa

The renewed interest in Somaliland also comes as the United States seeks to counter growing Chinese influence in Africa. Somalia maintains close diplomatic ties with China, while Somaliland has forged informal relations with Taiwan—Beijing’s rival—despite lacking official recognition.

In January, China’s foreign ministry reaffirmed that Somaliland is part of Somalia, warning other countries not to engage with Hargeisa in a manner that undermines Somalia’s sovereignty.

Somaliland, located in northwestern Somalia, unilaterally declared independence from the rest of the country in 1991 following the collapse of Siad Barre’s regime. While it has maintained de facto autonomy, democratic elections, and relative stability since then, it has yet to gain international recognition.

The territory’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, near key shipping lanes and close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, makes it geopolitically significant, especially amid rising tensions in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

While the US visit and Congressional discussions signal increasing interest in Somaliland, formal recognition remains unlikely in the short term. Analysts note that any such move requires broad international consensus, including from the African Union, which has consistently discouraged unilateral secession.

Still, the delegation’s visit is being interpreted in Hargeisa as a sign of growing international legitimacy and a potential opening for deeper engagement with Washington.