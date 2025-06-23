Somalia slams Iran’s strike on Al-Udeid base in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar — Somalia has strongly condemned a missile attack launched by Iran on Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base on Monday night, calling the strike a violation of international law and a serious threat to regional stability.

In a statement released hours after the incident, Somalia expressed “full solidarity” with the Qatari government and reaffirmed its support for Qatar’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

“Somalia remains steadfast in its commitment to a rules-based international order, anchored in respect for national sovereignty, the inviolability of borders, and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Somali government urged all parties to show restraint and emphasized the need for dialogue to prevent further escalation in the region.

Iran fired a series of ballistic missiles at the Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East, located southwest of Doha. Tehran described the strike — dubbed “Promise of Victory” — as a calibrated response to a recent US air campaign that targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed the attack matched the number of bombs used in the US raid, signaling what it called “proportional retaliation” rather than an intent to escalate.

According to Iranian officials, the strike was designed to avoid civilian casualties and was preceded by limited advance warnings to regional actors.

Qatari and US officials confirmed that joint air defense systems intercepted all incoming missiles. No casualties or material damage were reported.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry denounced the attack as a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law, asserting that it reserves the right to respond in a manner consistent with the threat posed.

The US Department of Defense said its personnel at Al-Udeid remained unharmed and that the situation was being closely monitored.

Following Iran’s warnings, Qatar temporarily closed its airspace to civilian traffic, and several Gulf nations — including Bahrain, the UAE, and Kuwait — suspended flights as a precaution. Multiple interceptions were heard over Doha, sparking concern among residents.

Airlines rerouted flights away from affected air corridors, leading to delays across the region.

Al-Udeid Air Base has long been a cornerstone of US military operations in the Middle East. Established under a 1996 US-Qatar defense cooperation agreement, it is home to over 10,000 US and coalition troops and hosts the forward headquarters of the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The base supports aerial operations across Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan and plays a critical logistical role in regional military planning.

Given its strategic importance, analysts view the attack as Tehran’s highly symbolic warning rather than an attempt to inflict large-scale damage.

The Iranian strike comes in direct response to “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a US-led offensive over the weekend that reportedly hit Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan using advanced bunker-buster bombs.

Simultaneously, Israel has stepped up its strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria and Iraq, further inflaming tensions. Israeli drones also reportedly struck Evin Prison in Tehran, targeting elite Revolutionary Guard elements.

With the risk of miscalculation growing, diplomatic sources warned that the region could be inching closer to a broader armed conflict.