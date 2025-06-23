Somali president, opposition leaders to hold high-stakes talks

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is preparing to meet with leaders from the Somali Salvation Forum to break the deadlock over how the country should hold its next elections.

The talks haven’t happened yet, but sources familiar with the planning say they could take place as early as midweek in Mogadishu. No date has been officially confirmed, and preparations are still underway.

The Forum includes some of the country’s most prominent political figures, including former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire. The group came together recently to push for more inclusive dialogue and has now agreed—at least in principle—to sit down with the president.

President Hassan had initially aimed to hold a broader political conference that would bring together both vocal opposition leaders and those who have stayed on the sidelines. However, that effort fell short after several key opposition groups refused to participate. As a result, the president shifted his approach, focusing instead on direct engagement with the Somali Salvation Forum.

Pushing for electoral reform

At the heart of the upcoming talks is a long-standing question: how should Somalia elect its leaders?

Somalia has relied on an indirect voting system for years. Under this model, clan elders and political delegates select members of parliament, who then elect the president. Critics say the process is opaque and unrepresentative.

President Hassan has made it clear that he does not want to return to that system. Many opposition leaders agree, but they differ on what should follow.

Some within the Forum are calling for a mixed model in which citizens directly elect parliamentarians while lawmakers continue to choose the president. That approach would mark a shift toward greater public participation while maintaining some continuity with Somalia’s current framework.

To ensure the talks are seen as inclusive, Forum members say they are waiting for former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke to arrive in Mogadishu before moving forward. His presence, they say, would help balance the group and avoid any appearance that a single clan or faction dominates the talks.

“The goal is to make sure this is a national conversation, not one driven by narrow interests,” a source within the Forum told Caasimada Online.

However, any move toward direct elections could create friction with Somalia’s federal member states, which have historically played a significant role in organizing and overseeing national votes. Reducing their influence is likely to face pushback, especially from regional leaders who see such reforms as threatening their autonomy.

International pressure mounts

The planned dialogue also comes as international partners grow increasingly concerned about Somalia’s political direction. Donor governments and regional organizations have called on Somali leaders to work together to avoid delays and ensure the next elections are credible and inclusive.

For President Hassan, opening direct channels with the opposition is a sign of flexibility—and possibly a recognition that a consensus-based path is the only way forward.

“The president appears more willing to listen now,” said one analyst in Mogadishu. “It’s a smart move politically, but it’s also necessary if the country is going to avoid deeper divisions.”

While the talks are still in the planning stage, their outcome could shape Somalia’s democratic future.

If both sides can agree on a timeline and framework for electoral reform, it would mark a rare moment of unity in Somalia’s deeply fragmented political landscape. But with so many competing interests, the path ahead won’t be easy.