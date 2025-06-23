Seven Ugandan soldiers killed in clashes with Al-Shabaab

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least seven Ugandan soldiers were killed in a fierce three-day battle to recapture the key town of Sabiid-Anole from Al-Shabaab militants in southern Somalia, Uganda’s Ministry of Defence confirmed on Sunday.

The troops, part of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), were conducting a joint operation with the Somali National Army (SNA) in Lower Shabelle, a region long plagued by insurgent activity.

“Unfortunately, we lost seven soldiers during the battle,” said Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, spokesperson for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). “I commend the bravery of our gallant AUSSOM-UPDF troops and the Somali National Army. This operation is part of our ongoing effort to degrade Al-Shabaab and implement the Somali Transition Plan.”

According to AUSSOM officials, the town of Sabiid-Anole served as a critical logistical and operational base for Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda. Brigadier General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, AUSSOM Sector One Commander, described the area as a major hub for planning and executing attacks across southern Somalia.

Following the recapture, AU and Somali forces began clearing surrounding areas and are now conducting follow-up operations to eliminate remaining Al-Shabaab fighters in the wider Afgooye district, military sources said.

The remains of the fallen soldiers will be repatriated to Uganda and laid to rest with full military honors, the defense ministry stated.

The operation comes at a time of heightened concern over a possible resurgence by Al-Shabaab. Although the group was pushed onto the defensive in 2022 and 2023 through joint offensives led by Somali forces and African Union troops, it has continued to carry out deadly attacks.

In March, Al-Shabaab reportedly attempted to target President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s convoy in Mogadishu, underscoring the persistent threat posed by the group.

Security analysts warn that the militant group is adapting its strategy and exploiting the withdrawal of international forces. AUSSOM, which officially replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) earlier this year, currently fields around 11,146 troops. However, AU officials said an additional 8,000 personnel were urgently needed to meet operational demands in April.

Uganda had been a frontline in Somalia’s stabilization efforts since 2007 when it became the first African country to contribute troops under the AU peacekeeping umbrella.

Over the years, Ugandan forces have been instrumental in driving Al-Shabaab out of major urban centers. However, the group maintains control over vast rural areas and frequently stages attacks on military and civilian targets.

The Somali Transition Plan — endorsed by both the AU and Somali government — aims to gradually hand over security responsibilities to Somali forces by the end of 2024. However, with ongoing funding shortfalls, overstretched troops, and a determined insurgency, achieving that goal remains an uphill battle.

While the recapture of Sabiid-Anole was a tactical victory, it highlights the urgent need for sustained international support to prevent a reversal of gains made against Al-Shabaab over the past decade.