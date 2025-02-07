BOSASO, Somalia – Security forces in Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Puntland have seized a large swathe of territory previously controlled by the Islamic State (ISIS) group during recent military operations, officials and Reuters journalists report. Puntland hopes the advancements will lead to increased international support.

The gains mark a significant setback for the ISIS affiliate in Somalia, which has grown in prominence in recent years and become the target of US airstrikes.

Reuters journalists gained rare access to the village of Balidhidin, in the Golis Mountains of northern Somalia. This central ISIS stronghold had been under the group’s control for a decade.

They observed Puntland security forces patrolling the area, with residents moving around the wreckage of armored vehicles destroyed in recent fighting. The area has been the target of previous US airstrikes.

Local residents reported that security forces had also captured other nearby areas. Many Balidhidin residents had fled the group’s harsh rule, particularly after the district commissioner was assassinated in 2021.

They sought refuge in neighboring villages and the port city of Bossaso.

“We faced great fear. We were threatened,” said Saido Abdirahman, who recently returned to Balidhidin. “Even though we were mothers staying at home, there was fear that forced people to flee.”

ISIS in Somalia: A growing threat

The ISIS branch in Somalia, estimated to have between 700 and 1,500 fighters concentrated in the Puntland mountains, is considerably smaller than the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab, which controls large parts of southern and central Somalia. However, analysts say ISIS has become an important part of the global ISIS network in recent years.

Officials and analysts indicate the group is supported by foreign fighters from the Middle East and other African countries and by revenue generated from taxing local businesses.

Some media outlets reported last year that the group’s leader, Abdul Qadir Mumin, had become the global leader of ISIS, citing US officials. ISIS has not officially confirmed this.

The US military has conducted airstrikes against the group for years and has also helped train Puntland security forces.

Puntland’s Information Minister, Mohamed Adan, told Reuters that regional security forces had captured 250 square kilometers of territory, including 50 bases previously controlled by ISIS, since December 31st. This marks the largest offensive against the group in recent years.

A Puntland military spokesman told Reuters on Thursday that security forces had killed at least 85 ISIS fighters in clashes over the past two days, while 17 Puntland soldiers also died in the fighting.

Minister Adan stated there was no cooperation on the operation with the federal government in Mogadishu, from which Puntland officially withdrew its recognition last year. He appealed to the international community for greater assistance.

“This is a global war against terrorists. We are asking the international community to provide us with experts, military equipment, anti-mine equipment, and devices to stop the terrorists’ drones. It’s a difficult fight,” Adan said.

Puntland-Federal political tensions

The relationship between Puntland and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) in Mogadishu has been strained. Puntland withdrew its recognition of the FGS in 2023 due to disagreements over power-sharing and constitutional issues. This lack of coordination complicates the fight against extremist groups like ISIS and al-Shabaab.

Matt Bryden, a Somalia analyst at Sahan Research, said certain elements that worked with the former presidential administration in the US, some of whom have been openly critical of the Mogadishu government, are likely to strengthen direct security cooperation with local authorities like Puntland to combat ISIS and al-Shabaab.

“There was already recognition that the Somali federal government is not exactly a reliable partner at the moment when it comes to fighting armed extremist groups,” Bryden said.

Somalia’s Information Minister, Daud Aweis, said the FGS welcomes the support of international partners and “works continuously with relevant security agencies, including Puntland, to ensure the effectiveness of counter-terrorism operations.”

“Strengthening Somali federal institutions and ensuring a unified national strategy are essential for achieving lasting security and stability,” he said.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.