Somalia rejects Somaliland’s bid for US recognition

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Somali government has firmly dismissed the possibility of the United States recognizing Somaliland as an independent state, cautioning that such a move could trigger significant diplomatic repercussions, strain bilateral relations, and destabilize the already volatile Horn of Africa.

Speaking to Voice of America, Somalia’s ambassador to Washington, Dahir Hassan Arab, emphasized that the U.S., as a global advocate for international law, has no intention of recognizing Somaliland.

“There is no reason for the U.S. to divide Somalia and recognize any part of it as a separate entity,” Arab stated. “The U.S. is a responsible nation and a guardian of global legal norms.”

Ambassador Arab warned that recognizing Somaliland could set a dangerous precedent for secessionist movements worldwide, potentially encouraging breakaway regions in other conflict-prone areas.

He highlighted that the Horn of Africa, already burdened with ethnic conflicts, terrorism, and political instability, could face further fragmentation if Somaliland’s independence bid gains international traction.

“Such recognition would embolden other separatist movements, not just in Africa but globally,” Arab noted. “The issue is not currently on Washington’s foreign policy agenda, and we are committed to ensuring it remains that way through diplomatic engagement.”

Political analysts argue that recognition could complicate international efforts to stabilize Somalia, particularly in light of ongoing counterterrorism operations against militant groups like Al-Shabaab.

The fragile security landscape across Somalia and neighboring Ethiopia, where ethnic tensions persist, adds urgency to Mogadishu’s diplomatic push.

Countering lobbying efforts

In response to Somaliland’s intensified lobbying campaign in the U.S., Mogadishu has enlisted the services of a prominent Washington-based lobbying firm.

According to Arab, the firm’s role is to provide strategic legal guidance on navigating U.S. policy and legislative processes, ensuring Somalia’s territorial integrity remains safeguarded.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government, operates as a de facto independent state with its government, military, and currency. However, it remains internationally unrecognized, with the African Union and the United Nations affirming Somalia’s territorial sovereignty.

Despite lacking formal recognition, Somaliland maintains informal diplomatic ties with several countries. It has opened representative offices in the U.S., the U.K., and the UAE.

These diplomatic efforts have been bolstered by bipartisan support from influential U.S. lawmakers who view Somaliland as a stable, democratic partner in an otherwise turbulent region.

The Trump factor

Somaliland’s quest for recognition has gained momentum in recent years, bolstered by support from several influential U.S. lawmakers and Republican diplomats.

The movement received renewed attention following the reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Somaliland leaders view as a potential ally due to his unconventional foreign policy approach and skepticism toward traditional diplomatic norms.

Trump’s “America First“ doctrine, which prioritized bilateral deals over multilateral diplomacy, has fueled speculation that his administration could be more receptive to Somaliland’s independence bid, particularly if it aligns with U.S. strategic interests in the region.

Somaliland leaders have praised Trump as a decisive figure who could support their cause, citing his willingness to engage with non-traditional partners.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud acknowledged the lobbying efforts in Washington but expressed uncertainty about Trump’s stance on the issue.

“We always have a very good relationship with the United States. We don’t know what the new leadership will come up with, but we do not expect something bad. Some people around President Donald Trump want him to recognize Somaliland,” he told The Washington Post.

He stressed that Mogadishu remains vigilant in countering any diplomatic overtures that threaten Somalia’s unity.

Somalia’s firm stance

Despite Somaliland’s decades-long self-governance, Somalia has consistently maintained that its territorial integrity is non-negotiable.

Ambassador Arab reiterated Mogadishu’s commitment to using diplomatic channels, including the United Nations Security Council, the African Union, and bilateral partnerships, to block any international attempts to recognize Somaliland.

“Our position is clear: Somalia’s unity and sovereignty are paramount,“ Arab asserted. “We will continue to engage diplomatically to ensure the world respects our territorial boundaries.“

Somalia’s constitution, adopted in 2012, enshrines the principle of a unified federal republic with no provision for the secession of its regions. The government argues that any recognition of Somaliland would violate domestic and international legal frameworks, including the Charter of the United Nations.

The roots of the Somaliland-Somalia divide trace back to the colonial era. Somaliland was a British protectorate until 1960 when it briefly gained independence before joining the former Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic.

Discontent with the union grew over time, exacerbated by political marginalization and the brutal military dictatorship of Mohamed Siad Barre, leading to Somaliland’s unilateral declaration of independence in 1991.

Since then, Somaliland has established a relatively stable, democratic government and held multiple peaceful elections, in stark contrast to the instability and conflict that have plagued southern Somalia.

However, the international community has largely withheld recognition, fearing it could inspire other separatist movements across Africa, potentially redrawing colonial-era borders and sparking new conflicts.