Somalia leaves $527 million unused as governance gaps stall development

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia failed to use $527 million in development financing between 2023 and 2024, new World Bank figures show, deepening concerns about the country’s administrative capacity amid rising donor commitments.

The unspent funds include $287 million in 2023 and $240 million in 2024, according to the World Bank’s Country Portfolio Performance Review (World Bank, 2023–2024).

It is not only international institutions that are raising alarms. Local Somali investigative outlets and official government auditors have published multiple reports in the past 18 months identifying the same trend: a widening execution gap between approved projects and actual implementation.

Local Reports Mirror Donor Concerns

Several Somali media and oversight bodies have independently documented institutional delays, inconsistencies in public finance management, and underreported land administration issues.

Office of the Auditor General (OAG)

The OAG’s 2024 National Financial Audit report found:

Missing procurement records in multiple ministries

Unverified expenditures

Inconsistent treasury reporting

Delays in project execution caused by documentation gaps

(Office of the Auditor General, 2024)

These findings align directly with the World Bank’s performance data.

Mogadishu Daily Business

In a 2024 investigation, Mogadishu Daily Business reported that:

“Several ministries experienced a year-long lag between project approval and fund release, creating a backlog of unimplemented donor programs.”

The newspaper specifically highlighted halted infrastructure and urban water projects.

Goobjoog Investigations Desk

Goobjoog Media published a 2024 investigative report outlining:

Delays in World Bank procurement processing

Repeated postponements in contract awards

Stalled climate resilience projects due to missing feasibility studies

Their analysis concluded that the issue was “administrative competency, not political obstruction.”

Hiiraan Online

Hiiraan Online’s economic desk reported in early 2024 that:

“Somalia risks losing future development financing unless execution improves. Donors are asking for stronger coordination between Planning and Finance.”

Regional Reporting from Jowhar Times

Jowhar Times, covering Hirshabelle and Middle Shabelle, documented cases where:

Land earmarked for public projects was transferred to private developers

Project teams arrived at sites only to find the land already fenced

No official record of the transactions appeared in local budget ledgers

These observations match global concerns about Somalia’s fragmented land administration system.

Systemic Under-Execution: A Multi-Ministry Problem

The underuse of $527 million reflects persistent constraints across several core government functions.

Treasury Management

Frequent delays in fund release discouraged contractors, slowed procurement, and pushed implementation windows beyond donor deadlines.

Procurement and Documentation

Local media have repeatedly highlighted incomplete or missing:

Feasibility studies

Environmental assessments

Procurement bidding files

Contract documents

These gaps often result in delays of 6–12 months in project readiness.

Coordination Between Planning and Finance

The structural separation between the institutions that plan and design projects and the Ministry of Finance that controls fund disbursement is one of the most cited bottlenecks by both international and local observers. Weak coordination means projects can be approved on paper but remain unfunded or delayed in practice.

Local Land Governance Issues Deepen the Problem

Local Somali press coverage in 2023–2024 documented a series of land-related irregularities, including:

Unrecorded land transfers

State assets leased without valuation

Undeclared revenues from land sales

Missing registry entries for public land

(World Bank, 2022–2023; Hiiraan Online, 2024; Jowhar Times, 2024)

Although these issues do not automatically indicate wrongdoing, they highlight an information and capacity deficit that complicates development planning. Public projects cannot proceed without clear land ownership records, and missing documentation often forces donors to suspend or delay construction phases.

The Macroeconomic Stakes

Somalia’s economic recovery relies on converting donor financing into actual capital formation. Execution delays weaken:

Infrastructure development

Investor confidence

Fiscal credibility

Job creation

Long-term resilience planning

The IMF warns that “execution delays undermine Somalia’s macroeconomic stability objectives,” particularly as the country pursues debt relief milestones and broader reform targets (IMF, 2024).

Financial Analysts See a Competence Challenge, Not a Funding Problem

Local and international analysts consistently emphasise the same point: Somalia does not lack financing; it lacks functional systems to deploy it.

A development economist at SIMAD University told The Somalia Observer:

“The bottleneck is technical. Donor resources are available. What is missing is a capable administrative pipeline.”

Reform Recommendations Gaining Momentum

Experts recommend several reforms that are widely supported by both international institutions and Somali civil society:

Joint Planning–Finance Execution Units Coordinated clearinghouses for donor-funded projects to align planning, budgeting, and disbursement. Digitisation of Procurement, Treasury, and Land Systems Reducing paperwork delays, improving record-keeping, and increasing transparency. Strengthening Civil Service Technical Cadres Professionalising procurement officers, financial controllers, and project managers through training and merit-based recruitment. Quarterly Public Budget Execution Bulletins Regular publication of execution data, as recommended by local watchdog groups and the Auditor General, to improve accountability. Centralised Public Land Registry System A unified registry to prevent irregular transfers and ensure that project land is clearly documented before implementation.

A Nation Hampered by Administrative Drag

Somalia’s development prospects depend not only on donor commitments but on the state’s ability to execute.

Over $527 million in unspent funds represents:

Schools not built

Water systems not installed

Flood defences not constructed

Jobs not created

Infrastructure not delivered

As Somalia pursues debt relief and attempts to strengthen market confidence, improving administrative competency may be the most important reform of all.

