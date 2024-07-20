Somalia mourns a revered cleric: Sheikh Osman Hidig’s legacy of faith and guidance

Somalia is in deep mourning following the passing of Sheikh Osman Sheikh Omar Sheikh Daud, widely known as Sheikh Osman Hidig – which literally means Sheikh Osman Star – as he was a star among his fellow students during their learning years. His death has profoundly impacted the nation, as he was a highly respected and influential Islamic scholar.

Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects, with many lifting his coffin in a show of collective grief and reverence. The solemn funeral procession moved to the cemetery, where the final rites were performed.

Sheikh Osman Hidig was renowned for his dedication to the propagation of Islamic teachings. His lifelong commitment to religious education made him a beloved figure in the country. His funeral was attended by individuals from across the country and abroad, all united in their respect and admiration for the scholar.

The funeral procession took place in the Karan neighborhood of North Eastern Mogadishu. Despite the intense heat of the sun, attendees walked several kilometers to reach the burial site.

Sheikh Mohamud Ow Abdulle Arif, a prominent Sheikh, delivered an emotional tribute, emphasizing Sheikh Hidig’s unwavering dedication to spreading religious knowledge and his significant impact on the community.

“His history does not need to be elaborated upon, as he was widely known for his dedication to spreading the faith. May Allah have mercy on him,” said the famous Sheikh, Mohamud Ow Abdulle Arif, almost in tears, due to grief. He said that the cleric was dedicated to serving the religion of Allah, and he taught many Imams who enlightened the Islamic religion.

Sheikh Bukhari, another cleric present at the funeral, described Sheikh Osman as a distinguished religious scholar.

“I kissed him three times on the forehead on your behalf,” he told the gathered mourners, attempting to calm them down.

As Sheikh Osman Hidig mastered several arts of the Arabic language, he became an expert in it. This enabled him to write over 19 books, which are now valuable resources for learning about religious studies.

The Somali government expressed its condolences, recognizing Sheikh Osman Hidig as a true servant of Allah.

Born in 1942 in Eeldheer town, Galgaduud region, Sheikh Osman memorized the Holy Quran at the age of ten. He then pursued advanced studies in Islamic studies and traveled to the city of Bardhere in the Gedo region, which is far from his hometown, thousands of kilometers.

Prominent lawyer Abukaate Dudaye described Sheikh Hidig’s death as a “great tragedy” while acknowledging that such losses are a part of the human experience.

Current and former leaders, politicians, and well-wishers have all expressed their sorrow, noting Sheikh Hidig’s rare dedication and significant contributions to the religious and educational landscape of Somalia.

May Allah grant him eternal peace and mercy.