Somalia on alert over militant plot to storm main prison

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s prison chief announced Thursday that security forces are on high alert following intelligence reports that Al-Shabaab jihadists are plotting a major assault on Mogadishu’s central prison to free convicted militants.

The commander of the Somali Custodial Corps, General Mahad Abdirahman Adan, issued a stark warning that his forces are prepared to use lethal force to stop any attempted attack on the capital’s main detention facility, which houses high-value Al-Shabaab prisoners, including some on death row.

“Every day we receive intelligence that they plan to attack the Central Prison,” Gen. Adan said during a speech marking the 54th anniversary of Somalia’s prison service. “But we are prepared to kill anyone who attacks us.”

The general, commonly known by his nickname “Taliye Shub,” ordered his forces to maintain absolute vigilance and avoid all distractions. “Everyone check everyone, inspect everything, be ready at all times,” he commanded. “Someone scrolling on their phone can be ambushed.”

The threat has raised fears of a repeat of past prison breaks and underscores the persistent danger posed by the Al-Qaeda-linked group, even as the Somali government prepares to relaunch a major offensive against them.

Echoes of a past jailbreak

Gen. Adan directly compared the current threat to a bold 2021 prison raid in the port city of Bosaso, located in Somalia’s semi-autonomous state of Puntland. In that attack, Al-Shabaab militants stormed the central prison, overwhelmed the guards, and freed hundreds of inmates, many of them loyal fighters.

The successful raid demonstrated the group’s ability to execute complex, well-coordinated operations aimed at replenishing its ranks and boosting morale.

Mogadishu’s Central Prison, the largest in Somalia, is a crucial component of the nation’s security infrastructure. It holds numerous senior Al-Shabaab leaders and operatives, captured in military operations or convicted for orchestrating deadly attacks across the country. A successful jailbreak at this facility would not only be a serious security setback but also a significant propaganda victory for the insurgents.

During his address, the commander also issued a chilling ultimatum to his troops regarding corruption, warning that any soldier caught selling a government-issued weapon would be executed. The statement reflects mounting pressure on Somalia’s security services to ensure weapons do not fall into the wrong hands, whether militants or criminals.

“As long as I am alive, it’s a promise: any soldier who sells a weapon they were entrusted with will be killed,” Gen. Adan declared. “Even for the smallest pistol, the person should be killed if they steal it.”

Such threats of extrajudicial punishment underscore the drastic measures authorities believe are necessary to maintain order and accountability in a force long plagued by corruption and infiltration.

Gen. Adan’s remarks come as Somalia prepares to launch a new phase of its military campaign against Al-Shabaab. He hinted at the upcoming offensive, stating: “The war against the Khawarij will resume soon.”

The government uses the term “Khawarij”—an Arabic word meaning “deviants”—to delegitimize Al-Shabaab’s religious claims and rhetoric.

Al-Shabaab has waged a relentless insurgency against the internationally recognized federal government for over 15 years. Though pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011, the group still controls large swathes of rural territory and continues to stage deadly attacks targeting civilians, government officials, and military installations.

The heightened security surrounding the capital’s main prison highlights Somalia’s dual battlefront: taking the fight to Al-Shabaab on the battlefield while defending key institutions from complex and symbolic attacks at home.