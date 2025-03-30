Somalia opposition gives nod to unity dialogue

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Key figures within Somalia’s political opposition have cautiously welcomed President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent call for a national consultative forum, describing it as a “positive step forward.”

Former president Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, former prime minister Hassan Ali Khayre, along with politician Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, jointly issued a statement signaling their initial support for the dialogue initiative unveiled by President Mohamud during a televised address on the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

In their communique, the opposition leaders first felicitated the Somali populace on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, offering prayers for the acceptance of their Ramadan fast and the strengthening of national unity and cohesion.

Their statement affirmed, “We welcome the invitation for consultations,” underscoring that “the enduring threat of terrorism and the evolving global political landscape necessitate a spirit of compromise, judicious deliberation, and pragmatic realism to safeguard our national sovereignty.”

Awaiting specifics on agenda and key stakeholders

However, the opposition leaders also emphasized the critical need for comprehensive details to ensure the efficacy and ultimate success of the envisioned forum.

“For this platform to yield meaningful outcomes and foster genuine unity in the defence of our nation and the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, we anticipate further clarification regarding the precise agenda, the proposed timeline, and the indispensable stakeholders whose participation is vital for the forum’s success,” they articulated.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in his preceding address, had announced his intention to convene a broad spectrum of political actors and community leaders to solicit their insights and contributions towards bolstering the fight against “Khawaarijta” (widely understood to be a reference to the Al-Shabaab extremist group) and the establishment of a contemporary, democratic, and federal system of governance grounded in the constitution and existing legal frameworks.

The President lauded the political leadership for their shared understanding that “we are not divided on the imperative to confront the Khawaarijta, but rather united in our aspirations to construct a robust democratic government that serves our nation’s interests.”

Urgency of unified action against extremism

“I am extending an invitation to all political stakeholders to contribute their perspectives to the ongoing campaign against the Khawaarijta,” President Mohamud declared, simultaneously expressing profound gratitude to the Somali National Army for its unwavering dedication to the struggle against Al-Shabaab.

Furthermore, he sincerely appreciated the international community’s sustained support, acknowledging that “Throughout a protracted and arduous period, you have stood resolutely by Somalia. You have provided invaluable support for reconstructing a modern and democratic state. We extend our deepest thanks; you have helped our nation reach a point from which regression is no longer a viable prospect.”

This cautiously optimistic response from prominent opposition figures emerges at a pivotal moment for Somalia as it continues its protracted struggle against the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamist insurgency of Al-Shabaab.

The group, which has maintained a relentless campaign of violence for years, frequently orchestrates attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, and across various regions of the country.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who secured re-election in May 2022, has made restoring security and stability a paramount objective of his administration. His government has been actively engaged in a concerted effort to counter Al-Shabaab’s influence, often in close collaboration with international partners.

The term “Khawaarijta,” with its historical connotations of a radical early Islamic sect, is commonly employed in Somali discourse to denote extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab, highlighting their perceived deviation from mainstream Islamic teachings.

Al-Shabaab’s overarching aim remains the overthrow of the internationally recognized Somali government and the imposition of its own austere interpretation of Sharia law.

Sharif Sheikh Ahmed served as President of Somalia from 2009 to 2012. Hassan Ali Khayre held the office of Prime Minister between 2017 and 2020. Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame has previously contested the presidential elections. Their collective, albeit conditional, acceptance of the dialogue initiative suggests a potentially significant step towards fostering greater political harmony within the nation.