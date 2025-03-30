Somali President vows to eradicate Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reiterated his government’s unwavering commitment to defeating the Al-Shabaab militant group, stating that this goal takes precedence over all else.

In a speech marking the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the President lauded the efforts of the Somali National Army and pledged continued support for their advancement in the fight against the insurgents.

Speaking in Mogadishu, President Mohamud emphasized the critical importance of ending the threat posed by Al-Shabaab, a group linked to al-Qaeda that has been waging a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade.

“We are determined to sacrifice everything and any price to achieve the end of the Khawaarij enemy of the Somali nation, who are now in their last hopes,” President Mohamud declared in his address, using the term “Khawaarij,” historically referring to a breakaway sect in early Islam and now often used to describe extremist groups.

Undaunted by attacks

While not explicitly mentioning a specific incident, President Mohamud alluded to a recent attack targeting his convoy, stating that such acts of violence would not deter the government’s resolve.

“Whatever happens will not frighten us from the self-sacrificing steps taken by the Khawaarij,” underscoring the government’s defiance in the face of continued threats.

President Mohamud further emphasized his personal commitment to the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts.

“As the President of the Republic, it is impossible for me to believe that I will have presidential dignity and honor while a single terrorist threatens our existence, our honor, and our unity,” he stated, highlighting the existential threat Al-Shabaab poses to Somalia.

The President expressed strong confidence in the Somali National Army’s ability to defeat Al-Shabaab and called on them to maintain their momentum.

“We are confident that victory is near, and I urge our forces to continue the jihad,” he said, using the term “jihad” in the context of the struggle against the militant group.

President Mohamud assured the armed forces that they would remain the government’s top priority, focusing on enhancing their capabilities, providing necessary equipment, and supporting their overall development.

He used a Somali proverb to emphasize the nation’s reliance on its soldiers: “Nin lagu seexdow ha seexan, ciidamadeenow dadkeenu idinkey idinku jiifaan,” which translates to “He who is relied upon for sleep should not sleep; our forces, our people rely on you.”

Message to the Public

Addressing the Somali populace, President Mohamud stated that the time of fearing a small group of “Khawaarij” who have no compassion for the country, its people, or its religion is over. He thanked the public for their continued support of the national army.

The President issued a stern warning against harboring or supporting Al-Shabaab, stating that the government would not tolerate any assistance to the group.

“All the promises we have made demonstrate that there will be no tolerance for anyone who supports the Khawaarij. Stay away from their locations; they are our target and will be targeted,” he affirmed.

Looking ahead, President Mohamud expressed his belief that Somalia is on the verge of a significant historical moment – the defeat of Al-Shabaab. He called on every Somali citizen to play a part in this achievement.

“The Somali nation has and will soon write a history that will be recorded for the time when the Khawaarij were defeated. Everyone should seek where they will be written in that history. Right versus wrong is at stake, and right will prevail, as God has made clear to us in his Quran,” the President concluded.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s strong remarks come at a time when the Somali government, with the support of international partners, is engaged in a renewed push to dislodge Al-Shabaab from its remaining strongholds in the country.

The fight against the group has been protracted and complex, but the President’s Eid address signals a continued determination to achieve peace and security for Somalia.