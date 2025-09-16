Somalia: PM Hamza vows not to run against president

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has unequivocally ruled out a presidential bid in 2026 against the president who appointed him, a move that signals a significant break from the country’s turbulent political tradition of infighting between its top leaders.

In a public forum this week, Barre stated he would not challenge President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attributing his stance to a matter of principle and loyalty. His declaration aims to quell speculation and project an image of stability within the executive branch as Somalia navigates complex security and political challenges.

“I will not run against the president who appointed me. I say that to everyone, it is very clear,” Prime Minister Barre said during a town hall meeting in Mogadishu. “As long as the president who gave me the opportunity to stand before you tonight… is running, I will not.”

This commitment, however, came with a caveat. Barre suggested his decision could change if President Mohamud opts not to seek a second term. “If he forgoes it, I don’t know what I will do,” he added.

A departure from political norms

The announcement is a notable departure from a recurring pattern in Somali politics, where the relationship between presidents and their prime ministers has often been fraught with rivalry, leading to political gridlock and instability.

Historically, prime ministers have used their position as a springboard to launch their own presidential campaigns, frequently challenging their former bosses in a bid for the nation’s top office.

Barre, a long-time political ally of the president, was appointed in June 2022 after Mohamud began his second non-consecutive term.

His tenure has already become the longest of any prime minister in Somalia’s recent history, a fact many analysts attribute to the close and trusting relationship he maintains with the president. This stability contrasts sharply with previous administrations, which often saw multiple prime ministers appointed within a single presidential term due to political discord.

Amid a backdrop of growing friction with some of Somalia’s federal member states, Barre also delivered a forceful message on the basis of his authority, declaring he would only leave office if he lost the confidence of the Somali people, not due to pressure from his home region or clan.

“I am the prime minister for every Somali everywhere in the world, and that includes my clan,” Barre asserted. “It is right that I leave office if I lose the confidence of the Somali people. But if the Somali people have confidence in me, why should I leave?”

His comments come as the federal government faces significant political opposition from Puntland and Jubaland, two powerful semi-autonomous states. Tensions have escalated over disputes concerning constitutional amendments approved by the federal parliament earlier this year, which altered the electoral system and consolidated executive power. Leaders in Puntland and Jubaland have accused the central government of overreach and failing to build a sufficient consensus on the changes.

Barre firmly rejected the notion that national leaders hold office merely as representatives of their clans, a robust social structure that has traditionally dictated political power-sharing in Somalia through an informal arrangement known as the “4.5 formula.”

“To say the president sits in his seat for a clan, and the prime minister sits for a clan… is an insult to the national leaders,“ he said. “It is far from the responsibility we hold.”

Navigating Towards 2026

The federal government under President Mohamud has committed to moving Somalia towards one-person, one-vote elections in 2026, a landmark goal intended to replace the indirect, clan-based system used in previous electoral cycles.

This ambitious transition is a cornerstone of the administration’s political agenda. However, it remains a point of contention with states like Puntland, which have resisted the constitutional changes underpinning the new electoral model.

Prime Minister Barre’s pledge of loyalty and his administration’s focus on national unity over clan politics are seen as crucial for navigating the complex road ahead.

His public statements aim to reassure Somalis and international partners that the government is focused on its agenda of security reform, state-building, and preparing for democratic elections, rather than being derailed by internal power struggles.