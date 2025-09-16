Somali region denounces deadly airstrike on clan leader

LAS ANOD, Somalia — The Northeastern State of Somalia has strongly condemned an airstrike that killed a prominent clan elder in Sanaag, describing the attack as “a grave violation” and warning it threatens the region’s fragile peace and stability.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the regional administration said the death of Aaqil Omar Abdullaahi Abdi Ibrahim in Ceelbuh district amounted to “an assault on peace itself.”

“The killing of Nabadoon Cumar by unidentified aircraft is a blow to the security of Waqooyi Bari and the Somali people at large,” the statement read. “This heinous act cannot be accepted, and those responsible must be held accountable.”

The administration also condemned the presence of unidentified warplanes over Sanaag, saying they have created fear among residents and shaken confidence in local stability.

“Aircraft roaming our skies are spreading panic and threatening the safety of civilians,” the statement said. “This incident is a dangerous precedent that endangers the region’s fragile peace.”

Strike details

According to the Puntland Police Command, the strike occurred in the Jiicaanyo area near Ceelbuh. Three missiles reportedly hit the elder’s vehicle while he was driving alone.

“We arrived at the scene to find the vehicle and the body of the peacekeeper, both of which had sustained massive damage,” said a senior Puntland police official who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Preliminary investigations indicate no one else was with him, and he was heading towards the town of Badhan.”

The officer added that local pastoralists witnessed the attack and described it as a direct, deliberate strike on the elder’s car.

“He had recently been in Badhan, Ceelbuh, and Bosaso, and was part of a group of elders who participated in a government conference on the development of Sanaag,” the officer noted.

The family of Aaqil Omar has strongly denied that he had any connection to extremist groups and is demanding a clear explanation from authorities.

“We only have the bones of the Aqil. No one else was with him,” said Ali Abdullahi Abdi, the victim’s brother. “He never had any contact with the groups being fought against. We are waiting for a clear statement from the Puntland government.”

The elder’s death has sent shockwaves through the community in Ceelbuh, where residents say they are alarmed by what they believe is the first fatal airstrike of its kind in the immediate area.

Unclaimed strike

While no country or military force has claimed responsibility, such incidents in Somalia inevitably raise questions about the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign led by international partners.

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) frequently conducts airstrikes in Somalia, primarily targeting al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked militants. In the past, AFRICOM has supported Puntland Security Forces in operations against ISIS fighters entrenched in the rugged Cal Miskad mountains, not far from Sanaag.

The Northeastern State urged the Federal Government of Somalia to assume its role in protecting the country’s airspace and ensuring a transparent investigation into the killing.

“We urge the federal government to assume its role in protecting the country’s airspace and the safety of Somali citizens, and to be part of the investigation into the elder’s murder to find a just and official result,” the statement concluded.

The region’s complex political geography further complicates the incident. Although now part of the Northeastern State, Sanaag has long been contested by both Puntland and the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, fueling persistent political and security tensions.

The killing of such a prominent local figure in a targeted airstrike introduces a dangerous new dynamic into an already volatile environment — leaving an anxious community still searching for answers and justice.