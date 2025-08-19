Somalia rallies militias for new Al-Shabaab offensive

WARSHEIKH, Somalia – Somalia’s government is massing troops and local clan militias for a renewed major offensive against Al-Shabaab insurgents in the strategic Middle Shabelle region, with top officials making a frontline visit Tuesday to rally fighters for the impending operation.

The mobilization signals a fresh push in the government’s long-running campaign to dislodge the Al-Qaeda-linked group from territories it controls, particularly in the country’s central and southern regions.

Defence Minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi and Mogadishu’s mayor, Hassan Mohamed Hussein (Muungaab), travelled to the Warsheikh district, a coastal area in Hirshabelle state, to meet with hundreds of newly prepared forces. Their visit to the Xaluule area aimed to boost the morale of both regular army units and allied local fighters ahead of a concerted push.

Addressing the assembled forces, Fiqi praised their readiness and urged them to reclaim their communities.

“Today is different from before. We want you to move forward as one and liberate yourselves from this Khawarij enemy,” Fiqi said, using the government’s pejorative term for Al-Shabaab, which translates to “the deviants”.

“I commend you for the victories you have already achieved,” he added, urging the fighters to “redouble” their efforts.

The crucial role of clan militias

A key element of the government’s strategy has been the enlistment of local clan militias, known as the “Macawisley,” named for the traditional sarong (macawis) they wear. These militias, fighting on their home turf, have been instrumental in previous phases of the offensive by providing critical intelligence and manpower.

Mogadishu’s mayor, who has played a significant role in organizing these local forces, confirmed that a major operation was imminent.

“A broad operation will soon be launched, fulfilling the directives of the President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,” Madaale stated.

He clarified the composition of the force, emphasizing the local commitment: “These hundreds of mujahedin are not part of the National Army. They are fully prepared to defend their country, their people, and their faith.”

A stalled war and renewed impetus

President Mohamud declared “total war” on Al-Shabaab upon taking office in 2022. The initial phase of the offensive, which combined national army troops with the Macawisley, saw significant territorial gains in the states of Hirshabelle and Galmudug throughout late 2022 and early 2023.

However, the offensive has stalled for over a year. Analysts suggest factors, including fierce Al-Shabaab resistance, logistical challenges, and the onset of seasonal rains, have hampered progress. A planned second phase of the operation, intended to target Al-Shabaab strongholds in the south, has yet to materialize fully.

According to a recent report by the International Crisis Group, recapturing territory is only the first step. The government faces the immense challenge of securing and governing these areas to prevent the insurgents from returning.

Strategic importance of Middle Shabelle

The focus on Middle Shabelle is highly strategic. The region lies just north of the capital, Mogadishu, and has long served as a logistical and operational hub for Al-Shabaab.

The group has used its presence there to extort taxes from the local population, recruit fighters, and stage attacks on the capital and supply routes for the Somali army and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Clearing insurgents from the remaining pockets in districts like Warsheekh is seen as vital to enhancing the security of Mogadishu and demonstrating renewed momentum in the government’s campaign.

For more than 15 years, Al-Shabaab has been waging a brutal insurgency against the internationally backed federal government of Somalia. Though pushed out of major cities, the group retains control over large swathes of rural areas.

It continues to launch deadly attacks against military and civilian targets. The current mobilization represents the government’s latest high-stakes effort to break the stalemate and permanently degrade the militants’ capabilities.