Former Somali Presidents decry ‘looting’ of public land

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Three former Somali presidents have accused the government of illegally selling public land in Mogadishu, warning that the move has caused deaths, displacement, and a violation of the country’s constitution.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, ex-presidents Abdiqasim Salad Hassan, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, and Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo said they were “deeply concerned” by the forced clearance of contested plots in the capital, which they said had led to loss of life.

“We extend our condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives during the operations concerning the misuse of public land currently taking place in Mogadishu,” they said. “May Allah have mercy on those who died and grant a full recovery to the injured.”

‘Constitution blatantly violated’

The three leaders cited Somalia’s Provisional Constitution and financial laws, saying these had been ignored. “Every citizen has the right to live in an environment that does not harm their health or quality of life,” the statement said. “It must be demonstrated that the land being sold is no longer needed, and the reason must be made clear.”

They added: “The National Procurement Authority must be responsible for the sale. The state must publicly announce the sale, publish it in the Official Gazette, and post it in public gathering areas. Equal access to land and the fair distribution of its resources must be ensured.”

The former leaders said that the government had failed to uphold those provisions. “It is deeply unfortunate that these legal provisions, which are mandatory according to the laws of the country, have not been followed. Worse still, the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia and other national laws have been blatantly violated,” they declared.

The statement accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration of exploiting vulnerable citizens. “We call on the president to cease the exploitation of public property and the oppression of vulnerable citizens whom he swore to serve,” the ex-presidents said.

They also demanded that the government resettle displaced families, stressing that “these people have a constitutional right to adequate housing.”

The leaders insisted that any land removed from the public register must be returned to state control unless its disposal followed strict legal procedures. “In cases where disposal is unavoidable, it must follow the legal procedures,” they said.

Warning to businesses

The three presidents also warned local investors and entrepreneurs not to buy land sold under questionable circumstances. “We warn the Somali business community, who earn a halal livelihood, not to be deceived by the public land that belongs to the nation as a whole,” they said. “It is time to turn away from the corruption and looting of national property.”

They stressed that the Somali constitution requires the state to protect public assets. “We remind all citizens to be aware of their constitutional power as stated in Article 1 of the country’s Constitution,” the statement concluded.

Disputes over land ownership and usage have long plagued Mogadishu, where rapid urban growth, decades of conflict, and weak institutions have left property records in disarray. Forced evictions are common, with human rights groups frequently accusing the authorities of targeting poor and displaced families.

President Mohamud, who returned to office in 2022 after previously leading Somalia from 2012 to 2017, has argued that some demolitions are necessary for public works and urban development. But critics say the process has often lacked transparency and disproportionately affected vulnerable communities.

International rights groups, including Amnesty International and the United Nations, have repeatedly urged Somali authorities to halt forced evictions and adopt fairer resettlement policies.

The joint statement from the three ex-presidents – spanning leadership from 2000 to 2022 – represents one of the strongest political challenges yet to Mohamud’s handling of the land issue.