Somalia’s E-Visa humiliates Deni, strips his cash flow

MOGADISHU, Somalia – When Somalia’s federal government launched its new e-visa system on September 1, it presented the reform as a leap toward digital governance. But the rollout was more than a technical upgrade—it was a calculated political maneuver that struck at the heart of Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni’s authority, humiliating him publicly while cutting off a key revenue stream.

For years, Puntland styled itself as Somalia’s pioneer of stability and self-rule, often portraying Mogadishu as ineffective. Deni’s rejection of the federal e-visa was meant to reinforce that image of autonomy. Instead, it left him looking defensive and isolated.

Scenes of diaspora Somalis forced to pay twice at Garowe Airport painted Puntland not as a bold defender of sovereignty but as a government exploiting its own people. Mogadishu, meanwhile, won international credit for embracing transparency, efficiency, and alignment with global standards.

The financial consequences may prove even more significant. Visa fees collected at Garowe and Bosaso airports have long been a dependable source of Puntland’s revenue. By shifting applications online and routing payments through the federal Ministry of Finance, Mogadishu redirected that income to its own coffers.

For Puntland, the $60 local visa now looks less like a principled stand and more like a desperate attempt to cling to lost revenue. Each extra charge deepens public resentment and strengthens the perception that the administration is prioritizing cash over citizens.

Mogadishu’s strategic advantage

The federal government has used the constitutional and legal terrain to full effect. Immigration authority lies squarely with Mogadishu, and airlines must comply with federal rules since national airspace is not subject to regional control.

This leaves Deni with no good options: either abide by the federal system and surrender a vital income stream, or double-charge arrivals and face growing anger from his own people.

It is a political trap designed to make Puntland’s defiance self-defeating.

The e-visa policy may not target Deni personally, but its effects go beyond Puntland. By centralising control of immigration and visa revenue, Mogadishu has also weakened Somaliland’s parallel system, undercutting one of the main levers of authority claimed by both regions.

In a single move, the federal government has demonstrated its ability to reassert control over two of Somalia’s most assertive states.

Somalia’s federal government has often struggled to project authority outside Mogadishu. But with the e-visa rollout, it has modernised a critical national function, captured new revenue streams, and imposed both political and financial costs on defiance.

For Deni, the fallout is stark. A reform he cannot block has humiliated him before his people, stripped him of revenue, and forced his administration to defend policies that appear unconstitutional and exploitative.

For Somaliland, the message is equally clear: Mogadishu is capable of bypassing regional systems and reclaiming sovereign functions once considered out of reach.

Somalia’s e-visa system is more than a technical reform—it is a masterstroke of centralisation. By asserting federal control over immigration and airspace, Mogadishu has weakened Puntland, undercut Somaliland, and left President Deni cornered.

What began as a digital upgrade has reshaped the balance of power, with the federal government scoring a rare—and possibly lasting—victory over its rivals.