NIRA Monthly E-Magazine – August – Your national ID – Your key to better services in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Over the past few years, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has taken bold and historic steps to strengthen Somalia’s National Identification System, ensuring that every citizen and resident has access to secure, reliable, and modern identification.

According to NIRA, 13 laws and official regulations have been developed, 54 registration centers activated across the country—from the capital to all Federal Member States—and services extended to 30 Somali embassies abroad, allowing diaspora communities to benefit from the system. More than 550 professional staff have been trained, while modern platforms such as Hubiye (e-KYC), eAqoonsi, and the Certificate Delivery System (CDS) have been rolled out to enhance service delivery.

As a result, hundreds of thousands of citizens have been registered and more than 220,000 ID cards issued. NIRA has also invested in vital infrastructure, including state-of-the-art printing machines and advanced registration equipment, enabling the institution to meet the growing demand for identification services.

Most significantly, the National ID has now been linked with critical government and private sector services such as passports, driver’s licenses, domestic travel, banking, and education. These milestones demonstrate NIRA’s commitment to building an efficient, transparent, and modern identification system.

The authority emphasizes that the National ID is envisioned as a key to unlocking access to essential services, empowering citizens, strengthening institutions, and advancing Somalia’s digital transformation and national development.

NIRA has acknowledged the leadership and vision of the Federal Government of Somalia in championing the initiative, while also recognizing the invaluable support of the World Bank Group and other partners in providing technical expertise, capacity building, and financial resources.

With these foundations in place, the institution says the journey toward a fully integrated and modern identification system continues, marking a new chapter in Somalia’s state-building and service delivery.