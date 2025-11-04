Somaliland president seeks ‘fair’ ties in Turkey meeting

Hargeisa, Somalia — Somaliland’s president has asked Turkey for “fair” treatment in its relations, a pointed request highlighting Ankara’s deep strategic ties with Somalia, which claims the self-declared republic as its territory.

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” delivered the message to Turkey’s Consul General, Ozan Pekin, during a meeting at the presidential palace in Hargeisa on Monday, according to a statement from Irro’s office.

The meeting is part of a broader diplomatic push by President Irro, who took office in December 2024, to secure international partnerships for Somaliland.

The region declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained formal recognition from any country.

Turkey’s Somalia policy

Turkey is a primary military and economic partner of the Federal Government of Somalia in Mogadishu, a relationship that underpins Ankara’s policy in the Horn of Africa.

According to official statements and reports from international bodies, Turkish investment and aid to Somalia have exceeded $1 billion since a landmark 2011 visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two nations further cemented the partnership in early 2024 by signing a 10-year defense and economic cooperation agreement. It grants Turkey authority to defend Somalia’s coastline—which Mogadishu says includes Somaliland’s—and to explore offshore oil and gas.

During Monday’s meeting, President Irro sought to position Somaliland as a separate and reliable partner, independent of Ankara’s commitments to Mogadishu.

According to the presidency, Irro stressed that Somaliland was not “in the least upset” by the extensive support Turkey provides to Somalia.

“Somaliland deserves to be treated fairly by Turkey,” Irro stated, describing his nation as an “independent, peaceful, and democratic country” that is “genuinely ready for cooperation with the international community.”

The meeting, also attended by Deputy Consul Anil Koray Kocaman, focused on strengthening diplomatic, trade, and investment relations, as well as development projects that Turkey carries out in Somaliland.

Turkey pledges increased aid

Consul General Pekin, who began his diplomatic posting in Hargeisa in September 2025, thanked Irro for the reception and relayed warm greetings from President Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to the statement.

Pekin reportedly praised the new administration for recent domestic achievements. These included “pacifying the Eastern Regions,” a reference to stabilization efforts following conflict, the “successful” conclusion of the Erigavo Peace Conference, and a recent Somaliland Investment Conference.

He described these as “important successes that show the political and leadership maturity of Somaliland.”

Crucially, the consul appeared to acknowledge Hargeisa’s central complaint, according to the presidential statement.

“The consul noted that Turkey’s aid had previously been very low, considering the important role the Republic of Somaliland plays in the Horn of Africa,” the statement said.

In response, Pekin pledged to “work actively” to strengthen the relationship and increase the “efficiency and development aid” that the Turkish government allocates to Somaliland.

The Somaliland presidency said the meeting concluded with “understanding and new optimism” for strengthening cooperation.