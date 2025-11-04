Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — Malaysia security fears grow over alleged Mossad activity following a series of high-profile arrests, covert operations, and cyberattacks that have placed the nation’s security agencies on high alert.

The incidents have fueled concerns over potential Israeli intelligence infiltration, prompting heightened scrutiny from police and government officials in the Muslim-majority nation, which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The most prominent case concluded in February 2025. Israeli national Shalom Avitan was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to firearms charges. Avitan, 39, was arrested on March 27, 2024, at a Kuala Lumpur hotel. He had entered Malaysia on a French passport and was found with six handguns and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Following his arrest, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said authorities were investigating the possibility of espionage. The police chief noted Avitan could be a “threat” to Malaysian leaders or members of Hamas.

While Israeli media reported Avitan was a criminal gang member targeting a rival, Malaysian courts proceeded. Avitan’s guilty plea on February 26, 2025, led to a seven-year sentence. His lawyer told Reuters the sentence would run from the date of his March 2024 arrest.

Several Malaysians, including a married couple, were also indicted for allegedly supplying the weapons to Avitan. Police said the firearms were smuggled from Thailand.

Israeli infiltration in Malaysia

The Avitan case is the latest in a pattern of suspected Mossad operations in Malaysia that have alarmed officials.

In October 2022, Malaysia’s Ministry of Home Affairs revealed that Mossad agents had used Malaysian nationals to conduct a kidnapping. According to reports in the New Straits Times and Al-Jazeera, the operatives abducted a Palestinian computer programmer from Gaza on September 28. He was identified as Omar al-Balbaisi.

A second Palestinian man escaped and alerted police. The report said the man was taken to a chalet, beaten, and interrogated via video call by men believed to be Israelis.

The interrogators reportedly questioned al-Balbaisi about his alleged links to Hamas and his expertise in hacking. This included his reported success in hacking Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system years prior. Malaysian intelligence, reportedly with Turkish assistance, rescued al-Balbaisi 24 hours later.

The Palestinian Interior Ministry publicly thanked Malaysian authorities for exposing the “Mossad cell.” Investigations reportedly revealed the cell was also spying on airports and government electronic companies.

Malaysia, a vocal critic of Israeli policies, has no diplomatic ties with Israel and is home to about 600 Palestinian refugees, according to the UNHCR. In 2018, Palestinian engineer Fadi al-Batsh was shot dead in Kuala Lumpur in an assassination Hamas attributed to Mossad. Israel denied the accusation.

The 2018 assassination of al-Batsh, a 35-year-old electrical engineer, remains a key reference point for the current security fears. Al-Batsh was killed by two gunmen on a motorcycle while walking to dawn prayers.

Hamas’s military wing claimed him as a member and commander. Israel’s then-defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman, denied Mossad involvement. But he stated al-Batsh was a rocket expert and “no saint.”

Cyberattacks and public anxiety

This apparent Israeli eye on Malaysia has extended to the digital realm. The government’s National Cyber Coordination and Command Centre linked a wave of cyberattacks to Malaysia’s political stance on the war in Gaza.

Targeted companies reportedly include telecom giant Maxis, palm oil firm Aminia, and the regional headquarters of IT giant Dell. These suspected Mossad operations in Malaysia have broadened from physical to digital targets.

Smaller incidents have also stoked public anxiety. In October 2025, police in Malacca investigated a pickup truck bearing a Hebrew sticker. The sticker read “Malaysia is our homeland.”

The 59-year-old Malaysian driver claimed he bought the sticker 13 years ago. He said he changed the original wording from “Israel” to “Malaysia.” While authorities sought linguistic experts, the incident reflected heightened public suspicion.

The government is handling the issue with caution. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated in June 2024 that the Israeli Mossad was active in the country through weapons and drug smuggling networks, according to media reports. He noted some citizens had been recruited for espionage.

However, officials fear that excessive media focus could incite panic or undermine domestic stability in the multi-ethnic nation. Security sources have also warned about the country’s large population of over 3 million immigrants and refugees. Many face poor economic conditions and are “easy prey for recruitment.”

Despite the lack of diplomatic ties, the two countries have a small underground trade. However, Malaysia barred the Israeli shipping company Zim from its ports in December 2023. The government continues to call for Israel’s expulsion from the UN, citing violations of international law.