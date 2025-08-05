Starlink launches high-speed satellite internet in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia has officially joined the list of countries with access to high-speed satellite internet, following a major announcement from Elon Musk and his satellite internet company, Starlink.

“Starlink now available in Somalia!” Musk posted on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a coverage map that highlights full availability across Somalia, including major cities such as Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Bosaso, and Galkayo.

Starlink, a division of Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, confirmed the rollout in a parallel announcement: “Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Somalia.” The post linked to the country-specific portal: starlink.com/somalia, where users can now place orders for internet kits.

The launch follows a formal agreement signed earlier this year. On April 13, 2025, Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) granted a telecommunications license to Starlink, authorizing the company to begin operations within the country.

The license was issued during a high-level ceremony in Mogadishu, attended by senior Somali government officials and Starlink representatives. The event marked a significant milestone in Somalia’s efforts to expand nationwide internet access, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Starlink was represented at the ceremony by Ryan Goodnight, Senior Director of Market Access, and Micaela Pawlak, Market Access Manager, who both reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to providing high-speed satellite internet across Somalia.

NCA Director Mustafa Yasin Sheikh emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We expect this service to especially benefit Somali citizens, businesses, and government institutions in areas where internet access has been limited.”

Minister of Communications and Technology Mohamed Adan Moalin welcomed Starlink’s entry, saying it aligns with the government’s broader digital development goals. “We are pleased to welcome Starlink to our country. This step supports our goal of ensuring all Somalis, wherever they are, have access to affordable and far-reaching internet services,” he said.

Currently, Somalia relies primarily on several undersea fiber-optic cables to connect coastal regions to the global internet. The addition of Starlink’s satellite-based service is expected to complement this infrastructure and extend reliable connectivity to more remote and inland areas.

According to the availability map shared by Starlink, the entire country is marked as “AVAILABLE,” meaning residents can immediately access the service without delays or waitlists. This development is anticipated to boost access to digital services, enhance education and healthcare delivery, and enable remote work and e-commerce growth across the country.

Officials hope Starlink’s presence will bridge Somalia’s digital divide and accelerate economic development, especially in regions that have long remained disconnected due to a lack of infrastructure.