Traitor suspected in deadly Somali military base attack

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Following the devastating attack on a military base in Somalia, which resulted in the death of 25 soldiers and injuries to over 70 others, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, the acting president, has publicly denounced the act as “cowardly, merciless, and unreligious.”

With suspicions of internal involvement in this atrocity, he has insisted on a thorough and rigorous investigation, emphasizing the necessity of bringing those culpable to justice.

The assault, described as a “merciless and unreligious” act by the speaker of Somalia’s lower house of Parliament, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, has sharply highlighted the nation’s security situation.

Nur, popularly known as Adan Madobe, condemned the bombing in the strongest terms. Suspecting that traitors may have facilitated the attack, he called for a stern investigation to apprehend the culprits.

“Among the officers, there are good, hard-working, dignified people, but the traitors have facilitated this act. It’s utterly intolerable,” Nur said in a state media video.

Al-Shabab’s deadly strike

Claiming responsibility for the attack was the al-Shabab militant group. They affirmed that one of their suicide bombers had carried out the strike, as conveyed via a statement on the communication app, Telegram.

The attack occurred when a suicide bomber detonated his vest while soldiers were lined up after breakfast. The victims had recently been deployed to Mogadishu for additional training and re-equipping.

Nur, acting president while President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre are out of the country, called on the country’s security personnel to vigorously pursue the investigation.

He demanded, “The criminals hiding among the army, facilitating the enemy, must be apprehended and brought before justice… I want a satisfactory answer.”

According to two anonymous Somali security officers, who spoke to VOA, the ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of three military officers, including a colonel, for suspected involvement in the bombing.

The high-security dilemma

Despite the base’s high security, there are questions surrounding how the suicide bomber breached the perimeter.

One of the anonymous officers insisted the bomber was not a member of the Somali National Army.

However, another officer pointed out that the base housed different units, including personnel from land forces and military transport sectors, suggesting the possibility that the bomber exploited a lack of familiarity among the soldiers.

“This is not a place you can just show up. It’s not a normal place,” Nur commented, seeking answers on the security breach.

The attack has resulted in national outrage and mourning, mainly as the soldiers were “massacred” at their base rather than on the battlefield.

Nur noted, “If they had been killed on the battleground, the Somali people would have just said, ‘May Allah bless their souls.’ But it’s disappointing they have been massacred on their base.”

This tragic event underscores the ongoing security challenges that Somalia faces. Further, it highlights the urgency for thorough investigations and enhanced security measures.