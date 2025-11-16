Turkish Airlines faces boycott call in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Turkish Airlines is facing calls for a boycott in Somalia after a senior manager at Mogadishu’s airport was accused of repeatedly abusing and humiliating Somali passengers.

The allegations have triggered widespread outrage, with travelers and activists claiming the airline official wields “unchecked power.” Abdi Addow, a prominent social media activist, issued the boycott call.

Addow accused the airline manager, identified only as “Turhan,” of publicly shaming him and other travelers.

He said the manager blocked him and Abdifatah Faisal Hussein, a senior official with the National Electoral Commission, from boarding a flight, despite having completed all pre-boarding checks.

“As we joined the queue at boarding time, he denied us passage,” Addow said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “‘Return to where you came from,’ he said, before slamming the door in our faces.”

In his post, Addow portrayed the manager’s authority as absolute, overriding even airport security procedures. “I don’t know where he gets this extra power from,” Addow wrote. “He behaves abusively and excessively toward Somalis.”

‘Nowhere to file a complaint’

Addow’s experience is reportedly not an isolated incident. He and other passengers described a recurring pattern of behavior that left travelers stranded and under severe financial strain.

Another recent case was shared by a content creator known as “Somali Gamer,” who alleged that the same manager dragged him from the boarding stairs.

He noted that the manager was not wearing a uniform or any visible official identification at the time. Passengers also reported that a young Somali traveler from Sweden was detained and refused a replacement ticket.

The sense of powerlessness has further fueled public anger. “There is nowhere to file a complaint against him, and no one to stop him,” Addow added.

In response to his ordeal, Addow called for a boycott. “I will never board Turkish Airlines again until this man is removed,” he said. “I warn Somalis against exchanging their money for humiliation.”

The allegations against the Turkish Airlines manager come amid broader, long-running tensions at the airport. A separate Turkish company, Favori LLC, manages Aden Adde International Airport.

Just this week, airport operations were disrupted when Somali staff went on strike. Workers accused Favori LLC of unfairly firing local employees to replace them with foreign staff, according to local reports.

This follows years of controversy surrounding the firm’s management of the airport. Somali trade unions have previously accused Favori of systemic labor rights violations.

In 2021, Somalia’s Supreme Court upheld a ruling against Favori for the unfair dismissal of a Somali employee.

A vital link at risk

The growing controversy is highlighting a crucial and complex relationship for Somalia. Turkey is one of Somalia’s most important strategic partners.

Turkish Airlines was the first major international carrier to resume regular flights to Mogadishu in March 2012, a landmark step that ended decades of aviation isolation.

Beyond the airline, Turkey is reportedly involved in an ambitious plan to revive Somalia’s national carrier, Somali Airlines.

This deep partnership, however, has also drawn criticism. The UN Monitoring Group previously described Favori’s airport management contract as a “technically poor deal” for Somalia. This has fueled public frustration and a perception that foreign firms operate with impunity.

The allegations of mistreatment by the airline manager tap into this wider national resentment. Somali authorities have reportedly been aware of the incidents but have been unable to compel the airline to act.

Passengers and activists are now calling for an urgent, formal investigation. They want swift steps to prevent further mistreatment and are demanding accountability for the alleged abuses.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the allegations. The ongoing situation raises pressing questions about corporate responsibility, labor rights, and the protection of travelers at one of East Africa’s busiest airports.