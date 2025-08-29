U.S. reaffirms Somalia unity amid Somaliland recognition push

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. government says it is standing firm on its long-held policy of supporting Somalia’s unity, even as pressure mounts in Washington to recognize the breakaway territory of Somaliland.

“The United States recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which includes the territory of Somaliland,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We are not in active discussions with Somaliland’s representatives about a deal to recognize Somaliland as a state.”

That statement underscores Washington’s official position: despite Somaliland’s three-decade bid for independence, the U.S. remains committed to Somalia’s central government in Mogadishu.

Still, Somaliland’s campaign for recognition has gained fresh attention. President Donald Trump recently hinted that his administration may take a closer look. Asked in the Oval Office on Aug. 8, Trump said, “We’re working on that right now, Somaliland.”

One of his strongest backers on the issue is Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa. Cruz argues that recognizing Somaliland would open the door to new military and economic partnerships, help counter China and Russia, and reward an ally he calls “reliable and courageous” in a volatile region.

“Somaliland has been a reliable partner to the United States, committed to fighting terrorism and resisting China’s influence,” Cruz told Fox News Digital. He has written directly to Trump, urging formal recognition, calling Somaliland “a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States.”

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since built a functioning government, security forces, and relative stability.

Its leaders are offering Washington access to Berbera port and one of Africa’s longest runways—facilities that could provide a powerful vantage point at the entrance of the Red Sea, across from Yemen and near shipping lanes that carry nearly a third of the world’s container traffic.

The region has also pitched itself as a source of rare earth minerals vital to U.S. technology industries, adding an economic dimension to its case.

But U.S. policy has not shifted. For now, Washington continues to back Somalia’s federal government, which is battling al-Shabab militants and navigating foreign influence from China, Turkey, and others.

Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, remains optimistic. “Recognition is on the horizon,” he told the Guardian in May. “It’s a matter of time. Not if, but when.”

Whether that optimism translates into U.S. policy will depend on how much sway Trump, Cruz, and their allies can exert—and whether Washington is ready to depart from its “one Somalia” stance after more than 30 years.