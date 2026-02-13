UK shifts Somalia ties from aid to investment-driven partnership

Mogadishu, Somalia – The United Kingdom on Thursday announced a major strategic shift in its relationship with Somalia, pivoting from a traditional aid-based model to an “investment-driven” partnership aimed at strengthening Somalia’s sovereignty and security.

Visiting UK Minister for Africa Baroness Jenny Chapman unveiled the new policy in Mogadishu following high-level talks with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as the fragile state navigates a critical security transition involving the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The visit, Chapman’s first to the capital, comes as international partners recalibrate their engagement with Somalia, looking to move beyond decades of emergency relief toward long-term state-building.

“The UK-Somalia partnership is delivering real impact, where it matters most,” Chapman said. “We’re partnering for a safer and more secure future for all Somalis.”

In a meeting at the presidential palace, President Mohamud briefed the British delegation on what he termed “visible successes” in state-building, security, and the country’s democratization process.

According to a statement from the Somali presidency, Mohamud underscored the strategic nature of the alliance, specifically in “security, development, and investment promotion,” thanking London for its consistent support in the fight against terrorism.

Somalia is currently engaged in an intensified military offensive against Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group that has waged a bloody insurgency against the central government since 2007.

Chapman echoed the President’s sentiments, stressing that a stable Somalia is critical for the security of the wider “Horn of Africa region and the continent as a whole,” according to the Somali readout.

Investment over aid

While the UK remains a leading donor, the centrepiece of the visit was the declaration of a shift away from a simple “donor relationship”.

Chapman outlined a strategy designed to “strengthen Somali resilience… and deter irregular migration” by channeling support through national institutions rather than bypassing them.

A key example is the “Baxnaano” social protection system, a government-led safety net launched in 2019 with World Bank support.

Chapman praised the system, noting it is now delivering emergency cash transfers to over 500,000 drought-affected people, illustrating the viability of using state systems for humanitarian response.

The visit occurred against the backdrop of a significant reconfiguration of the international security architecture.

With the mandate of the previous African Union mission having evolved, the new AUSSOM force is now overseeing the final phase of the security transition.

Chapman met with AUSSOM and United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) leadership to reaffirm London’s backing.

The UK, a “penholder” on Somalia at the UN Security Council, plays a pivotal role in funding and training.

Chapman inspected a UK-supported UNSOS helicopter and visited British troops deployed under “Operation Tangham,” a military mission that trains the Somali National Army (SNA) in medical and logistical operations.

She noted that British support for UNSOS non-lethal logistics is “helping save lives and counter violent extremists”.

Pre-empting disaster

Despite the focus on long-term strategy, the immediate threat of climate change loomed large. Somalia, which has endured five consecutive failed rainy seasons in recent years, is facing a “rapidly escalating drought risk”.

To address this, Chapman announced £6 million ($7.5 million) in new humanitarian funding. However, officials framed this not as a reactive handout, but as part of a sophisticated “anticipatory action” strategy.

The funds are integrated with pre-arranged financial tools, including the African Risk Capacity (ARC) insurance scheme.

The activation of the ARC policy has already triggered $3.4 million in rapid payouts to the Somali government, alongside $2.15 million for the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Start Network.

“All of these mechanisms… are part of our efforts to increase the use of pre-arranged finance for early action,” Chapman said.

The new funding is part of a larger £61 million package for the 2025/2026 fiscal year, which officials say balances immediate needs with the “underlying drivers of crisis”.