Somaliland hires Trump-linked lobbyists in bid for US recognition

Washington, USA — Somalia’s northern breakaway territory of Somaliland has launched an aggressive influence campaign in Washington, hiring high-powered Republican strategists in a bid to capitalize on its recent recognition by Israel and secure formal backing from the United States, Drop Site reports.

The move by the self-declared republic, which has functioned as a de facto independent state since 1991, has triggered a defensive counter-offensive from the federal government of Somalia.

Mogadishu, a long-standing recipient of US security aid, is struggling to maintain its “One Somalia” policy as the Horn of Africa undergoes its most significant geopolitical shift in decades.

According to a Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) filing, the Somaliland government has retained Nestpoint, a Dallas-based private equity and government affairs firm, to “develop and execute a comprehensive strategy to secure international recognition.”

The one-year contract, signed in October and registered in late December, pays the firm $7,500 monthly. Its primary mission is to engage US government stakeholders and pitch Somaliland as a stable, democratic, and pro-Western investment hub in a volatile region.

Bid for recognition

The lobbying push is led by a circle of prominent Republican strategists with direct ties to President Donald Trump. Stuart Jolly, who served as a national field director for Trump’s 2016 campaign and formerly ran the pro-Trump Great America PAC, is listed as the chief lobbyist.

“Their ability to bridge the gap between diplomatic advocacy and economic development makes them the ideal partner to help Somaliland take its rightful place on the world stage,” Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi said in a statement.

The campaign has gained momentum following Israel’s historic decision on December 26, 2025, to become the first UN member state to officially recognize Somaliland.

That recognition was followed by a high-profile visit from the Israeli Foreign Minister to Hargeisa in January 2026, where both sides announced plans to exchange ambassadors.

For Somaliland, the Israeli breakthrough has provided the “proof of concept” its lobbyists are now shopping to a Trump administration known for its skepticism of traditional multilateralism.

Mogadishu pushes back

Somalia, which views Somaliland as its northern province, has long maintained an established presence on K Street. But the latest shift has forced a tactical escalation.

In September, Mogadishu hired the Virginia-based Arsenal Government and Public Affairs Group for $44,000 a month to bolster its standing.

The firm, led by Iraq war veteran Christopher Neiweem, has focused on Somalia’s role as a vital partner in the fight against al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-affiliated group that remains a top US counter-terrorism priority.

While the filing listed Trump associate Roger Stone as a “political expert,” Stone has since publicly denied a formal role, stating the inclusion of his name “took me by surprise.”

Nevertheless, the firm has already demonstrated its reach, securing an interview for Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Newsmax, where he praised the Trump administration’s airstrikes against militants.

The diplomatic friction peaked on January 12, 2026, when Somalia abruptly cancelled all commercial and security agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mogadishu accused the UAE of being the “architect” behind the Israel-Somaliland deal to protect its $442 million investment in the strategic deepwater port of Berbera.

Battle for the Red Sea

The struggle is not merely over status but over the control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, through which nearly 15 percent of global trade passes.

“This issue is now bigger than Somalia,” a Mogadishu-based analyst told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “The custom has been that African borders are left as they were at independence. By recognizing Somaliland, Israel has opened a Pandora’s box.”

Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia have moved to support Somalia, fearing that a fragmented state could lead to regional instability.

Turkey has reportedly deployed F-16 jets to Somalia as a show of force, while Saudi Arabia has initiated talks for a new Red Sea security coalition.

Somali officials have also alleged a darker “quid pro quo” behind the recognition, claiming Somaliland agreed to host an Israeli military base and resettle Palestinians displaced from Gaza. Somaliland has dismissed these claims as “baseless and politically motivated.”

Trump holds the key

Despite the diplomatic flurry, Somaliland faces significant legislative hurdles. The “Republic of Somaliland Independence Act,” introduced in the House in June 2025 by Republican Rep. Scott Perry, remains stalled in committee.

However, Somaliland’s leadership remains bullish. At a private dinner in Davos last month, President Abdullahi reportedly met with Trump Organization CEO Eric Trump to pitch investment in Berbera.

“We expect that everyone at this table will support the recognition of Somaliland,” Abdullahi told the attendees, according to reports.

A spokesperson for Eric Trump later denied that any meeting took place, saying it was only a brief photo opportunity.

For the Trump administration, the choice is between the long-standing security partnership with a fragile Somalia and the potential strategic benefits of a stable, self-reliant Somaliland that is already in the Israeli and Emirati orbit.

“In this administration, you have to convince the guy at the top,” said Omar Mahmood, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group. “Somaliland is betting that its stability and its new friends in Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi are enough to get in Trump’s ear.”