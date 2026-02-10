Somali regional leaders arrive in Mogadishu for high-stakes talks

Mogadishu, Somalia — Two Somali regional leaders arrived in the capital on Tuesday with heavily armed security escorts, ending a tense standoff and clearing the way for high-stakes talks on the country’s electoral future.

Said Abdullahi Deni, president of the semi-autonomous northern state of Puntland, and Ahmed Mohamed Islam, the leader of southern Jubaland known as “Madobe,” landed at Aden Adde International Airport within hours of each other.

The arrivals followed a week of high drama in which the federal government initially blocked their advance security teams from landing, sparking a diplomatic row that drew rebukes from the United Nations and the European Union.

Deni was met by a delegation of lawmakers and opposition figures before being escorted to the fortified Halane compound, an international enclave housing foreign embassies and the UN mission.

Madobe, who arrived shortly before him, was similarly escorted to the high-security zone.

The two leaders are in Mogadishu to attend a summit with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration and the “Somali Future Council,” an opposition coalition.

The agenda includes the stalled constitutional review, national security, and a worsening drought, but the primary flashpoint remains the roadmap for upcoming elections.

Security standoff

The arrival of the regional leaders marks a tentative de-escalation after a confrontation on February 1, when aviation authorities denied landing clearance to aircraft carrying the leaders’ security personnel and weaponry.

The federal government defended the move at the time, citing a violation of security protocols for the high-security airport precinct. However, the opposition and regional administrations described it as a “hostile act” intended to sabotage the dialogue.

Under pressure from international partners, President Mohamud’s office reversed the ban on Monday, authorizing the leaders to bring their full security contingents “without preconditions.”

“The President authorized the leaders to arrive in Mogadishu with their full security contingents and weaponry,” a senior official told Somalia Today on condition of anonymity.

Despite the concession, the trust deficit remains deep. Officials from Puntland and Jubaland had initially demanded a public apology, arguing the government had endangered their personnel by ordering flights to turn back mid-air.

Electoral deadlock

The core of the dispute lies in Mohamud’s drive to replace Somalia’s complex clan-based indirect voting system with a “one-person, one-vote” model.

While the federal government describes the shift as a necessary democratic reform—pointing to successful municipal polls held in Mogadishu in December—regional leaders accuse the presidency of centralizing power.

Puntland effectively withdrew from the federal system in March 2024 after parliament passed controversial constitutional amendments without its consent.

Deni’s administration has stated it will not recognize federal institutions until a nationwide referendum endorses those changes.

The political rift has already caused friction within the legislature. Last month, proceedings in the House of the People were suspended after a brawl broke out between pro-government and opposition MPs during a debate on the constitutional review.

Security at stake

The international community has repeatedly warned that political infighting risks distracting from the fight against Al-Shabaab. The Al-Qaeda-linked group continues to wage a deadly insurgency despite a “total war” offensive launched by the government in 2022.

The UN mission (UNTMIS) and the EU’s ambassador to Somalia, Francesca Di Mauro, have urged all parties to establish a “conducive environment” for talks to ensure security gains remain intact.

Somalia is currently in the midst of a delicate security transition, with the African Union’s successor mission, AUSSOM, scheduled to support local forces through the end of 2026.

Beyond security, the summit faces a looming humanitarian crisis. The UN humanitarian plan for 2026 warns that millions of Somalis remain vulnerable to emergency conditions due to a combination of conflict and erratic weather patterns.

As the regional leaders settled into the Halane compound on Tuesday, the focus turned to whether the face-to-face meetings could bridge the divide between Mogadishu’s centralizing ambitions and the regions’ demands for federal autonomy.