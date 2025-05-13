Alleged abduction by federal forces sparks Jubaland tension

GARBAHAAREY, Somalia — Tensions in southern Somalia have sharply increased after authorities in Jubaland accused federal government forces of abducting Ahmed Hussein Jama, a prominent local civil society figure, deepening fears of renewed conflict in the volatile Gedo region.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday, Jubaland authorities claimed that federal soldiers forcibly took Jama from his residence in Garbahaarey, a key town in the Gedo region, under direct orders from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration.

“Ahmed Hussein Jama, a respected member of our civil society, was abducted today from his home in Garbahaarey by troops loyal to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,” the Jubaland administration said. It added that this incident is part of broader attempts by Mogadishu to undermine local governance and stability.

Jubaland authorities further accused the federal government of orchestrating actions aimed at destabilizing the region, describing these alleged measures as “efforts to dismantle the established peace and community order in Gedo.”

Travel restrictions eased

The latest developments come just days after the federal government took measures to relax air travel restrictions to Gedo, which many had interpreted as a conciliatory gesture following months of strained relations between Jubaland and Mogadishu.

Historically, tensions between Jubaland and the federal government have revolved around political power struggles, security control, and regional autonomy. Jubaland, strategically positioned along Somalia’s southern borders with Kenya and Ethiopia, remains a politically sensitive region, with Gedo district often at the heart of conflicts reflecting wider national disputes.

Somalia’s National Consultative Council recently addressed the political deadlock regarding Jubaland, instructing the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs to develop constitutional guidelines to resolve ongoing governance issues.

“The National Consultative Council has tasked the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs with recommending solutions consistent with constitutional provisions to ensure legitimate governance in Jubaland,” stated the council’s recent communiqué.

Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe, who has governed the region since 2013, has frequently found himself at odds with Somalia’s federal government over issues of administrative autonomy and security management, periodically heightening tensions.

The federal government in Mogadishu has yet to publicly respond to Jubaland’s allegations, leaving questions unanswered and increasing local anxiety.

The African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), which operates peacekeeping forces in several parts of Jubaland, including Garbahaarey, has urged dialogue and peaceful resolution of disputes. ATMIS monitors the situation closely and is concerned about potential destabilization that could impact regional stability.

Residents in Garbahaarey remain on edge, recalling the severe humanitarian and security consequences from past conflicts involving regional and federal forces, including mass displacement and disruption of daily life.

This latest incident highlights Somalia’s continuing difficulties in balancing power-sharing arrangements between regional states and the federal government, underscoring the country’s fragile peace and recovery efforts.