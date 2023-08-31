Baidoa: The new Ground Zero of Somalia crisis

Baidoa (Caasimada Online) – In Somalia, a nation of approximately 17 million, an unprecedented 4.3 million individuals now find themselves internally displaced.

Islamic Relief has declared that a quarter of Somalia’s populace is displaced due to crippling drought and an unyielding cycle of conflict.

Such a dire situation has never been observed in the country’s history. Farhan Abdirizak Adan, an Islamic Relief project officer stationed in Baidoa, paints a grim picture:

“The situation here is beyond imagination. People have no alternative but to flee their homes and seek help at aid camps.”

“Most people are here because of the terrible drought, which has killed people, livestock, and crops. Others have fled the ongoing conflict. It’s heartbreaking to see so many people in desperate need, yet the humanitarian agencies are short of funds.”

The human toll

Baidoa, a city in southwest Somalia, has become a focal point of this human catastrophe.

Nicknamed the “city of death” due to its devastating history during the famine and civil war in the early 1990s, Baidoa remains a haunting ground zero for today’s displacement crisis. These statistics are not just numbers on a report but flesh and blood:

Young adults stunted by malnutrition

Women forced into sexual exploitation to survive

Children scarred by untimely trauma

Aamina, a 65-year-old resident of a camp on the outskirts of Baidoa, articulates the bleak existence:

“We had to flee because armed groups tried to recruit my eldest son forcibly. Life is difficult here, but leaving means we’d be destitute. We have just enough to survive, but the future looks bleak.”

Food insecurity and malnutrition are indiscriminate killers in this crisis. Last year, an estimated 43,000 individuals died in drought alone, half children under five.

With half of the country’s population struggling to secure food and nearly 1.8 million children facing malnutrition, the scope of the calamity becomes even more evident.

Economic woes

An economic squeeze compounds the suffering. A recent blockade in Baidoa by armed groups caused the price of staple food Sorghum to skyrocket, doubling from $0.7 per kilogram to $1.5. Although the embargo has been lifted, prices remain high, adding another layer of adversity for distressed families.

Islamic Relief calls upon the international community for a multi-pronged intervention.

Only 33% of Somalia’s Humanitarian Response Plan has received funding. Alongside immediate aid, there’s a pressing need for sustainable solutions like job opportunities and new livelihoods for the displaced.

The nightmare unfolding in Somalia is a jarring reminder of shared human vulnerability in a world increasingly indifferent to distant tragedies. “More people arrive every day,” notes Farhan Abdirizak Adan.

“Without aid, many more would die of hunger.” And so, as the world watches, Somalia teeters on the brink, awaiting not just sympathy but substantive global action.