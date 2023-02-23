Daallo Airlines taps ACC Aviation to expand fleet

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s Daallo Airlines has selected ACC Aviation to assist in acquiring Boeing 737-800 and De Havilland DHC8-300 aircraft to expand its current fleet and route network.

With a wealth of industry relationships and experience, ACC Aviation will search for offers for the necessary aircraft and present Daallo Airlines with recommended options.

The DHC8-300 is the most suitable aircraft for Daallo’s current route network while adding a 737-800 aligns with the airline’s plans for expansion.

ACC Aviation will also provide further assistance to the East African airline with a desktop technical evaluation of the aircraft. It will guide the carrier through the commercial stage of the aircraft procurement process to ensure the terms are equitable and in compliance with industry norms.

In a statement, ACC Senior Manager of Asset Management Tristan Brouard expressed his anticipation of working with Daallo Airlines. The company will utilize its industry network to help the airline acquire the aircraft required for its expanding fleet.

Daallo Airlines, the flagship airline of the Daallo Group, is well-known in Somalia and Djibouti and operates as the national carrier for the Republic of Djibouti.

The airline has over 27 years of experience providing scheduled passenger, cargo, and charter flights to Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Although Somali-owned, Daallo Airlines is headquartered in the Dubai Airport Free Zone in Al Garhoud, UAE. It has its main hub at Djibouti’s Ambouli International Airport.

Its CEO, Mohamed Ibrahim Yassin, has affirmed its commitment to remaining “the airline of the Horn of Africa” and will continue enhancing its services.

Daallo Airlines serves regional flights to Jomo Kenyatta Airport, Somalia’s Bosaso and Aden Adde International airports, and Djibouti’s Ambouli International Airport. Beyond Africa, the airline operates flights to Dubai International Airport and King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah.

Previously, Daallo Airlines provided flights to Europe, with services to Gatwick and Charles de Gaulle airports.

With the assistance of ACC Aviation, Daallo Airlines can broaden its route network and enhance its services.

ACC Aviation strives to deliver goal-oriented solutions to a varied and growing client base by investing in developing and maintaining partnerships. The collaboration with the Somali-based airline will contribute significantly to the development of regional air travel.

The success of Somalia’s development plans is dependent on aviation.

This month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) signed a cooperation agreement with the Somali government to enhance the social and economic advantages of aviation in the country. This agreement enables IATA to expand its activities in Somalia in line with its African aviation objectives.

The Somali Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Fardowsa Osma Egal, signed the agreement and stated that the Somali government is devoted to advancing the air transport sector to promote the country’s long-term social and economic growth.

The accord will facilitate closer collaboration on aviation priorities in the country.

IATA seeks to develop a secure, efficient, sustainable, cost-effective air transport industry that generates job opportunities, promotes sustainable growth, and encourages international trade and tourism. Promoting African aviation will support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.