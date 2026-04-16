Division emerges within Somalia Human Rights Commission over South West election

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – A split has emerged within Somalia’s Independent Human Rights Commission after four commissioners accused the body’s leadership of political involvement linked to last month’s election in South West State, according to a statement seen on Wednesday.

In the statement dated April 16, the commissioners said they were formally distancing themselves from what they described as partisan conduct by senior officials, warning that the dispute risked damaging the Commission’s credibility, cohesion and independence.

The row centres on the March 28 election in South West State, one of Somalia’s federal member states, where the commissioners alleged that the Commission’s Secretary, Fadumo Abdiqani Yusuf, publicly backed one side in the electoral process.

They said such conduct breached the institution’s obligation to remain neutral and independent, and criticised Chairperson Dr Maryan Qaasim and Deputy Chairperson Mohamed Haaruun for failing to take corrective or accountability measures.

“We formally dissociate ourselves from the actions and decisions undertaken by certain members of the Commission’s leadership,” the commissioners said in the statement.

They argued that the Commission, established under Law No. 16 of 2016 and guided by Somalia’s provisional constitution as well as the internationally recognised Paris Principles, is required to operate free from political interference and to protect human rights in an impartial and objective manner.

According to the statement, the alleged conduct may amount to a violation of Article 18(1) of Law No. 16 of 2016, which governs the removal and loss of membership of commissioners.

The signatories said political engagement, violation of institutional neutrality and failure to fulfil official duties could meet the threshold for removal or disqualification from office.

They also said the controversy had “significantly undermined public confidence” in the Commission and raised serious legal and reputational concerns over its ability to serve the public impartially.

The commissioners further rejected what they called any use of the institution for political purposes and said the actions in question had damaged both its legal standing and public trust.

The statement ended with a call for all members of the Commission to uphold their constitutional and legal obligations and to avoid conduct that could violate the law or harm the institution’s independence.

It was signed by Commissioner Ahmed Sheikh Hamsa Abshir, Commissioner Dr Mohamed Cismaan Maxamuud, Commissioner Avv. H.E. Muumino Sheikh Omar, and Commissioner Dr Omar Abdulle Alasow.



