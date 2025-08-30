Finland suspends Somalia aid over deportation dispute

HELSINKI, Finland – Finland has suspended its development aid program for Somalia in an effort to pressure Mogadishu into accepting more deported Somali nationals, including those convicted of crimes.

The new policy links humanitarian funding directly to Somalia’s cooperation on deportations. It was confirmed by Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Tavio, who framed the decision as a matter of fairness.

“I think it’s fair that an administration that doesn’t welcome its own citizens doesn’t get development funding either,” Tavio said. He added that aid would only resume once “tangible progress” is made on the readmission of Somali citizens from Finland.

The freeze, which began in November 2024, halts new spending under Finland’s Somalia Country Programme—worth about €8 to €9 million ($8.6 to $9.7 million) annually—but does not affect ongoing projects, emergency humanitarian aid, or grants to NGOs.

The move reflects pressure from the right-wing Finns Party, a key member of the governing coalition, which has pushed for stricter immigration rules.

A coordinated diplomatic push

Although the foreign ministry manages aid, Finland’s interior ministry is spearheading efforts to secure a returns agreement.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen visited Mogadishu in January to meet Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre. In June, Somali Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail traveled to Helsinki for follow-up talks.

“It is of great importance for Finland to build functional return procedures with Somalia,” Rantanen said, noting progress in negotiations.

So far in 2025, Finnish police have returned 11 Somali nationals. Authorities estimate that between 100 and 200 Somalis remain subject to deportation, with 128 removal orders issued this year alone. Most involve rejected asylum seekers or individuals convicted of crimes.

Under Finnish law, a single criminal conviction with a maximum sentence of at least one year can be grounds for deportation. Finnish broadcaster Yle reported that Tavio informally suggested a target of at least 100 accepted returns before aid might be restored.

Part of a wider European trend

Finland’s approach mirrors a broader hardening of migration policies across Europe:

Sweden: Backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats, the government deported eight Somalis this summer, with 15 more scheduled for removal, under some of the strictest immigration laws in decades.

Germany: Authorities are expelling Somali nationals convicted of serious crimes, citing public safety.

Ireland: Dublin has tightened border checks after an influx of asylum seekers, including Somalis, crossing from the UK—reportedly to avoid London’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda.

For Somalia, the issue is politically sensitive. Authorities in Mogadishu have cited fragile security conditions and reluctance to accept deportees with criminal records. Ongoing conflict with al-Shabaab militants complicates the reintegration of returnees.

Finland hosts a Somali community of around 20,000 people, long considered part of the country’s social fabric. Despite the aid freeze, officials in Helsinki insist that bilateral relations remain broadly positive. To support cooperation, Finland is funding a small project aimed at strengthening Somalia’s immigration and border control agency.