Five killed in plane crash southwest of Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Five people were killed after an aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon approximately 24 kilometers southwest of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, according to the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

The crashed plane, a DHC-5D Buffalo aircraft with registration 5Y-RBA, was operated by Trident Aviation Ltd. It was traveling from Dhobley Airport (HCDB) in southern Somalia to Aden Abdulle International Airport (HCMM) in Mogadishu.

The crash occurred around 5:43 PM local time. Preliminary information provided by the SCAA confirms five people were on board, none of whom survived.

Local government agencies, emergency services, and partners are already conducting search and rescue operations at the crash site and have begun preliminary investigations to determine the cause of the crash.

The DHC-5 Buffalo aircraft is typically used for transport and humanitarian aid missions in challenging environments and is known for its short take-off and landing capabilities, which make it suited for operations in Somalia’s remote regions.

Aden Abdulle International Airport is Somalia’s busiest airport and serves as a key hub for humanitarian and diplomatic missions in the Horn of Africa. Dhobley Airport, located near the Kenyan border, frequently supports flights connected to international humanitarian efforts.

In their official statement, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority expressed condolences: “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.”

Further updates are expected as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic incident.