Somalia denies US role in defense minister’s dismissal

Ankara, Turkey – Somalia has firmly denied claims that external pressure from the United States influenced the recent dismissal of its Defence Minister, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur.

The Middle East Eye published a report on Tuesday suggesting Nur’s removal followed lobbying by the US military. According to the report, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reassigned Nur from the Defence Ministry to the Ministry of Ports on Sunday.

The move allegedly stemmed from Washington’s concerns about Nur’s efforts to deepen Somalia’s cooperation with Turkey in military, energy, and aerospace fields, which might slow down US military support for Somalia’s ongoing battle against al-Shabab.

Somalia-Turkey defense deal

The controversy highlighted a significant naval, trade, and defense deal between Somalia and Turkey signed in February last year during Nur’s tenure.

This agreement gave Turkey responsibility for protecting Somali waters, establishing a Somali navy, and assisting in exploring energy resources—an apparent reaction to Ethiopia’s naval agreement with Somaliland.

The report also cited unnamed Somali officials who claimed that US military officers had repeatedly urged President Mohamud to dismiss Nur, alleging inadequate coordination with American forces and demanding access to the agreement with Turkey.

In addition, recent US actions, including security alerts by the embassy in Mogadishu leading to flight cancellations, targeted airstrikes against ISIS leadership in Somalia, and cuts to funding for Somalia’s elite Danab Special Forces, were mentioned in the context of these tensions.

While Ahmed Abdullahi Sheikh, a former Danab commander, reportedly supported Nur’s dismissal, Turkish officials have downplayed its impact on bilateral ties, emphasizing that their relations with Somalia remain institutionally robust.

Somalia’s firm denial

Responding forcefully to the allegations, Somalia’s ambassador to Turkey, Fathudin Ali Mohamed told Middle East Eye, described the claims as “baseless and offensive,” asserting Somalia’s sovereign right to make independent government decisions.

In an emailed statement, Ambassador Mohamed said, “The insinuation that the United States dictated the dismissal of former Defence Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur due to his ties with Turkey is not only baseless but also a grave affront to Somalia’s autonomy.”

He further highlighted that viewing Somalia-Turkey relations through the lens of a single individual’s role was overly simplistic, undermining the deeper strategic partnership between the two nations.

“We categorically reject the narrative that Somalia’s cabinet decisions are subject to foreign pressure. Such claims undermine credibility and distort the reality of our governance,” he stated, emphasizing that leadership changes in Somalia are guided solely by national interests and development priorities.

The US government has yet to comment on these developments.