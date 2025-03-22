Somalia’s power paradox: How elite domination stalls national progress

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a land where the echoes of gunfire mingle with the whispers of clandestine deals, a silent battle for Somalia’s soul is being waged. Not on the battlefields, but in the opulent villas and clandestine meetings of the nation’s elite. Are they the architects of Somalia’s salvation, or the puppeteers of its perpetual crisis?

Somalia’s history, a tapestry woven with threads of resilience and ruin, has always been shaped by its elite. Defined by power, wealth, and influence, these individuals, from clan elders to tech tycoons, hold the keys to the nation’s destiny. But as Somalia teeters on the precipice of either unprecedented progress or a descent into deeper chaos, the question looms: can this elite class rise above self-interest and steer the nation towards genuine stability?

A Chronicle of control: Somalia’s evolving elite

From the dawn of independence to the digital age, Somalia’s elite has morphed and adapted, reflecting the nation’s tumultuous journey.

Pre-Independence: Clan elders, religious scholars, and a nascent class of colonial-educated bureaucrats laid the groundwork for a nascent nation.

Post-Independence: Political leaders and intellectuals sought to build a modern state, but the seeds of future conflict were already sown.

The Barre Era: The military regime centralized power, creating a new elite of military officers and state-aligned businessmen, while silencing dissent.

The Collapse: The abyss of civil war fractured the elite, giving rise to warlords and opportunistic businessmen who thrived in a stateless economy.

The Federal Era: Today, a complex web of politicians, business magnates, academics, and diaspora professionals grapple with the challenge of rebuilding a shattered nation.

The architects of progress? Or the engineers of entrenched division?

Somalia’s elite wields immense power. They shape policies, control vast economic resources, and influence public opinion. Yet, their actions often raise more questions than answers.

Economic Titans or Parasitic Profiteers? While some business elites have fueled economic growth, others are accused of exploiting the nation’s vulnerabilities, enriching themselves at the expense of the masses.

Political Saviors or Clan-Bound Puppets? Politicians strive to build a functional government, but clan-based allegiances and entrenched rivalries often undermine their efforts.

Intellectual Visionaries or Detached Academics? Academics and think tanks offer valuable insights, but their influence remains limited, often overshadowed by the raw power of political and economic elites.

Religious Mediators or Political Pawns? Religious leaders play a crucial role in peacebuilding, but their influence is sometimes compromised by political affiliations.

Diaspora Heroes or Distant Observers? Diaspora professionals bring vital expertise and investment, but their engagement is often hampered by mistrust and a lack of understanding of the complex realities on the ground.

The shadow of distrust: A widening gap between elite and citizen

A critical issue is the growing chasm between Somalia’s elite and its people. A lack of transparency, coupled with perceived self-serving actions, has eroded public trust.

The Information Black Hole: Access to information is tightly controlled, creating an environment of speculation and suspicion.

The Clan Curse: Deep-rooted clan divisions continue to undermine national unity, with elites often prioritizing clan interests over the common good.

The Security Paradox: Persistent instability, fueled by extremist groups and internal conflicts, creates a climate of fear and uncertainty.

The Brain Drain: Educated Somalis continue to flee the country, depriving it of critical expertise and talent.

The Inequality Abyss: Economic growth has benefited a select few, leaving the majority of Somalis trapped in poverty.

A crossroads of destiny: Will Somalia’s elite choose nation over self?

Somalia stands at a pivotal moment. Its elite must decide: will they perpetuate the cycle of division and self-interest, or will they forge a new path towards unity and prosperity?

The Imperative of Unity: Overcoming clan divisions and fostering inclusive governance is paramount.

The Foundation of Strong Institutions: Building a functional judiciary, security sector, and civil service is essential.

The Promise of Equitable Growth: Ensuring that economic development benefits all Somalis is crucial.

The Power of Reconciliation: Addressing historical grievances through dialogue and conflict resolution is vital.

The Vital Role of the Diaspora: Leveraging their expertise and investment is key to national development.

The Cornerstone of Integrity: Leading with ethical principles and accountability is non-negotiable.

The unseen hand: Elite influence and the future of Somalia

As the words of C. Wright Mills resonate, elites recognize and reinforce each other’s positions. In Somalia, this reality demands a critical examination of the power dynamics at play. Will they continue to operate within the shadows of self-interest, or will they step into the light of national responsibility? The choices they make today will determine whether Somalia becomes a beacon of hope or a cautionary tale.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in humanitarian, governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com