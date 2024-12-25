How Likenew Smart Laundry is leading Mogadishu’s laundry industry

In Mogadishu, a pioneering business is transforming the laundry industry by introducing professionalism and modernity to this essential service. With an estimated population of 3 million in 2024, the vibrant capital of Somalia is well-positioned for innovation. Likenew Smart Laundry, which launched on June 2, 2023, is leading the way in setting new standards for quality and convenience.

The brainchild of local Somali entrepreneurs, Likenew Smart Laundry , was created to address the increasing demand for high-quality laundry services. As per the information from the company, Likenew understood the market demand and responded accordingly with its unique concept of using technology and modern merchandising to attract customers, differentiating itself from existing businesses and positioning itself as an innovator.

“The Likenew business concept came due to the growing need for professional services and the limited local options to meet this demand,” shared Mahad Mohamed Issack, CEO & Co-founder. “Urban areas with higher population densities require more laundry services, and we aim to disrupt the market with innovative concepts while expanding nationwide.” Although the business was conceptualized in 2021, its launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Likenew Smart Laundry stands out in the market by combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional customer service, providing an unmatched laundry experience. From advanced eco-friendly equipment to a sleek, inviting interior, the establishment ensures a premium experience for every customer. Its tagline, “Your clothes deserve the best,” perfectly encapsulates its mission and unique selling points.

Although information about the scale of the laundry market in Mogadishu is relatively limited, the number of laundry services opening has been increasing since 2012, when the late Mohamed Mahamoud Sheik opened Somali Premium Laundry, the country’s first laundry service since the civil war more than 30 years ago.

Customer Abdiwali Omar shared his experience: “Every person’s clothes are washed separately and within minutes. I’ve been a customer of Likenew for the past one year. My family and I have enjoyed their fast, clean, and best service. Just as their name says, you come and take your clothes as they are new.”

Over the past two years, the company has attracted many clients, including businesses and individuals, demonstrating its growing popularity and trust. With services like express cleaning, online booking, and reliable pick-up and delivery, Likenew caters to Mogadishu’s busy and tech-savvy residents.

Companies like Likenew rely heavily on imported supplies, highlighting the need for local production of sustainable materials. Challenges remain, from energy and logistics to supply chain management: Businesses face complicated operating procedures. This reliance presents a golden opportunity for Somali companies to develop eco-friendly and locally sourced products, benefitting industries like hospitality, healthcare, fitness, and beyond.

According to the Somali National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), imports accounted for 76.69% of Somalia’s GDP in 2023. Despite these hurdles, Likenew continues to innovate and position itself as a market leader, paving the way for a more self-sufficient and sustainable business ecosystem in the country.

Sustainability is not just a buzzword at Likenew, it’s a cornerstone of our operations. The company reduces its environmental footprint by using water-efficient machines and biodegradable detergents, setting an example for others to follow and appealing to environmentally conscious customers and investors.

In response to increasing customer demand, Likenew Smart Laundry is not resting on its laurels. The company plans to open a second store in Mogadishu in 2025 and is developing a mobile application that will allow customers to seamlessly order pick-up and delivery services. This mobile app will complement its current automated order status update system, which is sent directly to customers’ WhatsApp numbers. Likenew also aims to adopt new and innovative technologies to disrupt the market further, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver an unparalleled customer experience.

“Our goal is to bring innovative laundry services to more neighborhoods and inspire broader transformation in Somalia’s private sector,” said Ahmed Bashir, Chairman & Co-founder.

The company’s expansion aligns with its mission to elevate customer expectations and redefine regional service standards.

Transforming Mogadishu’s Narrative

Local brands like Likenew Smart Laundry are not just changing the narrative of Somalia’s private sector, they’re rewriting it. They’re showcasing the city’s potential for innovation and growth, and as they thrive, they’re exemplifying Mogadishu’s resilience and adaptability. Their success is not just inspiring, it’s a source of pride for the city’s residents, and it’s setting a new standard for others to follow.

For Mogadishu residents, Likenew Smart Laundry is more than just a service; it represents a brighter, more sustainable future for the city and its people. With its commitment to excellence and expansion, the company is setting the stage for continued success and industry transformation.