Somalia: Election plan ignites firestorm

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Somali government remains firm in its determination to implement a one-person, one-vote election system despite fierce resistance from various political factions in the historically turbulent Horn of Africa nation.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Moalim has declared the plan unstoppable, signaling the potential for a heated political clash as the country navigates its path toward democratic reform.

During a recent event in Mogadishu, Moalim, a prominent member of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration, dismissed the opposition to the proposal. He described the shift to a direct voting system as inevitable, emphasizing its potential to empower citizens and promote government accountability.

“Introducing one-person, one-vote elections in this country is an idea whose time has come, and no one can stand in its way,” Moalim stated emphatically.

Direct elections: A divisive proposal

The proposed direct voting system dramatically shifts from Somalia’s current indirect electoral process. Under the existing 4.5 model, clan elders select delegates who then elect members of parliament, who, in turn, choose the president.

The government considers this change necessary, asserting it aligns with the provisional constitution.

However, the plan has met significant opposition from political rivals and some federal member states. Critics argue that the nation’s fragile security and political landscape make it ill-equipped to hold nationwide direct elections.

Opposition and warnings of instability

Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, a former president and a key opposition leader who may run in the next presidential election, has warned that pursuing direct elections could destabilize the country further.

Ahmed, who led the Transitional Federal Government between 2009 and 2012, recently voiced his concerns, saying, “Unfortunately, there is talk of a one-person, one-vote election while the unity of the country is at risk.”

He also pointed out the absence of key stakeholders—namely Puntland and Jubaland—from critical national discussions, as well as the separate status of Somaliland. This region declared independence in 1991 but remains unrecognized internationally.

The administrations of Puntland and Jubaland have consistently opposed the federal government’s electoral strategy. Leaders of both states—Said Abdullahi Deni of Puntland and Ahmed Mohamed Islam, commonly known as Ahmed Madobe of Jubaland—have advocated for the continuation of the clan-based system, at least temporarily.

Both states have clashed with the federal government, reflecting deeper political tensions. Meanwhile, Somaliland, a self-declared independent region, remains entirely outside Somalia’s political framework.

Somalia’s ongoing struggle for democracy

Since gaining independence in 1960, Somalia has faced immense challenges in establishing a stable democratic system. Its history is marred by military rule, civil war, and the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab, a militant group linked to Al-Qaeda.

The last direct elections in the country took place in 1969, shortly before a coup ushered in the regime of dictator Siad Barre.

Critics of the proposed one-person, one-vote model cite significant security and logistical hurdles.

Al-Shabaab maintains control over large portions of southern and central Somalia, raising doubts about the feasibility of conducting elections in those areas—furthermore, the absence of a reliable voter registry and the lack of necessary infrastructure compound the challenges.

As Somalia attempts to navigate a delicate political transition and build a more stable democratic future, the debate over its electoral system remains a pivotal issue.

While international partners, including the United Nations, broadly support the idea of direct elections, they emphasize the importance of achieving consensus among Somali stakeholders.