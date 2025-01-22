Kenya exempts Africa from eTA, but Somalia left out

Nairobi, Kenya – In a move aimed at promoting regional integration and easing travel across Africa, Kenya’s Cabinet has announced new measures to simplify travel for African nationals, exempting most countries on the continent from the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) requirement.

However, due to ongoing security concerns, Somalia and Libya have been excluded from these exemptions.

Under the revised policy, visitors from African countries can stay in Kenya for up to two months. Nationals of the East African Community (EAC) member states, including Somalia, will continue to enjoy a six-month stay, in line with the EAC’s free movement protocols.

Despite this, Somalia’s exclusion from the eTA waiver has raised questions, particularly given its membership in the EAC and the close ties between the two nations.

The decision was made during the first Cabinet meeting in 2025, chaired by President William Ruto at the State Lodge in Kakamega. The Cabinet stated that the initiative aims to foster regional integration and boost tourism across the continent.

“As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant eTA exemptions to all African countries except Somalia and Libya—due to security concerns. This initiative aims to promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent,” read the Cabinet dispatch.

Somalia’s exclusion

Kenya has long cited security threats, including the presence of militant groups such as Al-Shabaab, as a reason for maintaining strict travel and border controls.

However, this decision will likely disappoint many Somalis, particularly those who frequently travel to Kenya for business, education, or medical purposes.

The eTA system, introduced in January 2024, requires all travelers, including children, to obtain prior approval before entering Kenya. The permit costs $30 (approximately Sh3,880) and is valid for a single entry, allowing a stay of up to 90 days.

This adds an extra layer of bureaucracy and cost to Somalis’ travel plans despite the historical and economic ties between the two nations.

Implications for Somalia-Kenya relations

Somalia’s exclusion from the eTA waiver could strain the already complex relationship between the two countries.

While Kenya has been a key partner in Somalia’s efforts to combat terrorism and stabilize its institutions, this decision may be perceived as a setback to bilateral relations.

Somalia’s membership in the EAC, which it joined in 2023, was seen as a step toward deeper regional integration. However, its exclusion from the eTA exemptions raises questions about the practical benefits of this membership for Somali citizens.

Other Reforms to the eTA System

In addition to the exemptions, the Cabinet approved several reforms to the eTA system, including introducing an expedited processing option that allows travelers to receive instant approval.

The standard processing time for eTAs will be capped at 72 hours, depending on operational capacity.

The government has also waived eTA fees for travelers from several African countries, including Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Zambia, Comoros, Eritrea, and the Republic of Congo.

Furthermore, implementing an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record (API/PNR) system is expected to enhance pre-screening, bolster security, and streamline passenger processing at entry points.