Kenya partners with EU to combat Somali piracy and maritime crime

Nairobi (Caasimada Online) – Kenya has committed to aiding the European Union in tackling maritime crime in the region, responding to the escalating threats posed by pirate activity and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The EU, which operates a naval force in the Indian Ocean, is increasingly concerned about the security issues affecting shipping traffic in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, disrupting international trade.

The growing threats in these waters have prompted the European Union to seek Kenya’s assistance in prosecuting suspected criminals apprehended in the region.

Henriette Geiger, the EU ambassador to Kenya, highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the EU and Kenya to address maritime crime.

“Kenya is set to finalize a legal agreement with the European Union that will allow EU Atalanta to transfer seized arms, weapons, and traffickers, including those involved in arms and drug trafficking, to Kenya for prosecution,” Geiger explained.

“The Seychelles has already established a similar agreement, but as a small island nation, it cannot manage this burden alone.”

Operation Atalanta

Operation Atalanta, the EU’s military mission in the Horn of Africa, focuses on countering piracy at sea.

However, Geiger noted that the EU naval force lacks prosecutorial authority and cannot hold suspects indefinitely without charges. Therefore, cooperation with countries like Kenya is essential to bring these suspects to justice.

Isaiah Nakoru, head of Kenya’s Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, emphasized Kenya’s commitment to enhancing security and ensuring the free flow of goods and people.

“We must collaborate to achieve the goal of sustainable security,” Nakoru stated. “All activities threatening livelihoods and the movement of people must be addressed in partnership with all stakeholders.”

Kenya’s Legal System

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports that Kenya is currently detaining at least 120 suspected pirates and has convicted 18.

However, Kenya’s legal system has faced criticism regarding its ability to prosecute suspected pirates accused of crimes committed far from its shores.

In 2012, a Kenyan court affirmed the nation’s jurisdiction to try Somali pirates for attacks in international waters, solidifying its role in regional maritime security.

Andrew Mwangura, a maritime safety and security consultant in Kenya, has firsthand experience negotiating the release of pirate captives over a decade ago.

He acknowledges Kenya’s legal complexities in prosecuting suspects who have not committed crimes within its territory. “The challenges of prosecuting Somali pirates in Kenya persist,“ Mwangura said.

“These activities occur outside Kenyan waters, presenting legal hurdles. Arresting and prosecuting them is not a complete solution. We must also address illegal fishing in East African territorial waters.”

Piracy threat persists

Recent reports of piracy off the coast of Somalia have rekindled fears of a resurgence in Somali piracy, reminiscent of the early 2010s when Somali pirates hijacked numerous ships, demanding millions in ransom.

This resurgence underscores the ongoing threat and the need for robust regional cooperation.

Two weeks ago, six suspected pirates accused of attacking a merchant vessel were transferred from Somalia to the Seychelles for trial by the EU naval force.

Last Friday, the EU force successfully liberated a merchant ship and its 17 crew members from pirate captivity, showcasing the ongoing efforts to combat maritime crime.