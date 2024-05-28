Somali Elite Forces capture Al-Shabab members in strategic border operation

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Security Forces of Somalia, particularly the elite DANAB unit, successfully conducted a strategic operation targeting Al-Shabab insurgents along the border of the Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions, areas administered by the Hirshabeelle and Galmudug states, respectively.

This meticulously coordinated operation, incorporating both ground troops and aerial support, resulted in the apprehension of several Al Shabaab operatives who were attempting to cross the inter-state border.

Additionally, the forces undertook extensive minesweeping operations to neutralize explosive devices planted on critical roadways, significantly enhancing the safety and security of the region’s infrastructure.

Officials from the DANAB unit emphasized that this operation is part of a comprehensive effort to secure the border regions between Hirshabeelle and Galmudug.

By targeting and disrupting Al Shabaab’s activities and movements, the National Armed Forces aim to stabilize these critical areas, thereby contributing to broader national and regional security objectives.

These efforts are indicative of the ongoing commitment of the Somali government and its security apparatus to combat Al-Shabab fighters and ensure peace and stability within the country.

The integration of advanced tactics and coordination between various military divisions underscores a significant step towards enhancing the operational capabilities of the National Armed Forces in addressing and mitigating insurgent threats.

By: Abubakar Mohamed Ali