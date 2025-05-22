Khaire slams JSP launch, warns of political consequence

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has strongly criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s decision to launch a new political party, warning that the move could destabilize the country just months before Somalia’s landmark one-person, one-vote election.

Khaire, once an ally of the president, expressed deep concern that the formation of the Justice and Solidarity Party (JSP) undermines efforts to foster national unity and may derail the fragile political consensus needed to secure Somalia’s democratic transition.

“The president was expected to bring together federal and regional leaders, as well as opposition figures, to jointly confront terrorism and resolve political disputes—not to create a new source of division,” Khaire told The Africa Report.

“Somalia is at a critical juncture. This is a time for inclusive leadership, not unilateral political maneuvers,” he added.

Backlash over the JSP

Khaire joins a growing coalition of senior political figures voicing alarm over the timing and implications of the new party. Former presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed have also called on President Mohamud to reverse course, arguing that the move threatens to unravel recent gains in political dialogue.

The launch of the JSP has drawn immediate comparisons to Somalia’s past authoritarian regimes. Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam ‘Madobe’ told journalists that the party closely resembles the Somali Revolutionary Socialist Party (SRSP) of former dictator Mohamed Siad Barre, which ruled the country for over two decades.

Critics say the JSP’s formation is not just politically provocative—it may also be part of a broader strategy to sideline the National Consultative Council, a key forum that includes all federal member state leaders.

Adding to concerns is that Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and most cabinet members are aligned with the JSP, raising fears of power consolidation in the run-up to what is expected to be Somalia’s first direct national election in over 50 years.

President Mohamud has defended the initiative, saying the party’s purpose is to finalize the provisional constitution and establish a democratic framework rooted in justice.

“Our priority is to ensure one person, one vote—so that every citizen’s voice carries real weight,” he said at the party’s inauguration.

“Politics is not just about having a majority. Those who are organized will have the advantage.”

But Khaire and other critics remain skeptical, warning that the president’s true intention may be to shape the electoral process in his favor. “The focus should be on building consensus and protecting the integrity of the election, not deepening political divides,” Khaire said.

Growing domestic and international concern

U.S. officials have also weighed in, cautioning that constitutional reforms proposed by Mohamud’s administration must be inclusive and consultative to carry legitimacy.

“All relevant stakeholders should have a say in changes to Somalia’s federal and electoral systems,” the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs said on X. “Decisions taken without broad-based support will lack legitimacy and distract from pressing security challenges.”

Somali political analysts echo these concerns. Mohamed Elmi Afrah, a prominent analyst, suggested the JSP may be intended to manipulate the electoral landscape under the guise of universal suffrage.

“The party’s formation appears aimed at dissolving the National Consultative Council and reshaping the political order,” he said.

Others warn that this top-down approach could spark renewed instability. “Unless there is a truly independent electoral body, any vote will be marred by suspicion and unrest,” said Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad, director of the Nairobi-based Institute for Horn of Africa Strategic Studies.

Opposition leaders fear Mohamud may be following the playbook of his predecessor, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who faced widespread criticism for attempting to extend his term in office—an effort that nearly pushed the country into civil conflict.

“The president is risking a return to political crisis,” Khaire warned. “We cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past. He must listen to the voices calling for dialogue, unity, and credible elections.”

As Somalia approaches a pivotal election, the question remains whether the president will respond to growing calls for inclusion, or double down on a political strategy that could fracture the country’s fragile democratic progress.