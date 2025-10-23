Nigeria foils women trafficking plot to Somalia

KANO, Nigeria — Hisbah authorities in Nigeria’s Kano State on Monday have rescued two women allegedly being trafficked from Katsina State to Somalia and have also arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of organizing the journey.



The Kano State Hisbah Board said the rescue followed an intelligence report from concerned citizens. These citizens had alerted officials to suspicious movements.

The operation highlights the ongoing challenge of transnational trafficking networks that lure Nigerians with false promises of employment abroad.

Tip-off at transport park

Hisbah Deputy Commander General Sheikh Mujahid Aminudeen Abubakar confirmed the incident at a press briefing in Kano. He said the board’s Motor Parks Operations Unit acted quickly on the public tip-off.

“We received a tip-off about a suspected human trafficking movement, and our officers… acted swiftly,” Abubakar said.

The suspect, identified as Abubakar Adodo, was intercepted at a motor park in Kano. He was allegedly attempting to transport the two women, 22-year-old Hajara Ismail and 33-year-old Bilkisu Haruna, to Lagos.

Abubakar said investigations showed the journey was a planned, multi-country route starting in Katsina State, passing through Kano to Lagos, then on to Benin Republic and finally Somalia.

The women were from Funtua and Kofar Marusa in Katsina State. Traffickers reportedly promised them jobs and lured them into the plan.

“The prompt intervention of Hisbah officials prevented the victims from being trafficked out of the country and ensured their safety,” Abubakar added.

Hisbah handed the suspect and the two rescued women over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). The federal agency will lead the investigation and potential prosecution.

NAPTIP officials in Kano confirmed an investigation is underway. They will work to determine if the suspect is part of a larger, organized trafficking network.

The agency will also provide counseling and rehabilitation support to the victims. It will then work to reunite them with their families.

Ongoing trafficking challenge

Human trafficking remains a persistent threat in Nigeria. The US State Department identifies the nation as a key source, transit, and destination country. Traffickers frequently exploit economic desperation, luring victims with false job offers in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

Nigeria’s federal anti-trafficking agency, NAPTIP, reported it rescued 1,619 victims in 2023 alone. Porous borders and sophisticated networks remain a significant challenge for law enforcement.

NAPTIP has repeatedly warned the public about the methods these networks use. These networks often target young people of all gender in rural communities. The agency has urged transport operators, community leaders, and religious institutions to report any suspicious movements.

Authorities have identified several trafficking routes from Nigeria. Many pass through neighboring West African nations like Niger and Benin, which serve as corridors to other continents.

The Kano State Hisbah Board is primarily responsible for enforcing Islamic moral standards under the state’s Ministry of Religious Affairs. It has expanded its role in recent years. It increasingly cooperates with national security agencies on cases involving human rights violations and cross-border crimes.

Sheikh Mujahid said Hisbah will continue to work closely with security agencies. Their goal is to “curb such cases” in Kano and northern Nigeria. The Nigerian government has intensified efforts to combat transnational crime through increased border patrols and community awareness campaigns.