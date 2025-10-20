25.7 C
Mogadishu
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Global Gateway: Investing in Somalia’s future

By Asad Cabdullahi Mataan
GlobalGateway is supporting Somalia build connections that power opportunity: strengthening trade and infrastructure, and creating local jobs.

Caasimada Online is a reputable and reliable source of news and information on Somalia. As the largest Somali news site, we are dedicated to providing our readers with accurate and up-to-date coverage of the country's politics, society, and culture. Founded in 2009 by a Somali-American journalist, Caasimada Online is owned by Caasimada Media Group and headquartered in Mogadishu.

