Op-Ed: Somalia prepares for historic 2026 elections

Somalia is gearing up for its landmark 2026 general elections, aiming to hold its first genuine “one-person, one-vote” poll in decades. This event is seen as a pivotal step toward a more inclusive and representative democracy, but it comes with significant challenges—particularly in terms of security and political consensus.

Building credibility and inclusivity

The foundation of a credible election lies in inclusive dialogue and strong institutions. Somalia’s government, regional administrations (like Puntland and Jubbaland), opposition parties, and civil society organizations are engaging in broad consultations to agree on electoral laws and procedures. Recent constitutional amendments and new bills on electoral boundaries signal progress, but ongoing engagement with all stakeholders is essential to prevent disputes.

A strong and independent National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC) is central to the election’s success. The NIEC must be empowered with resources and autonomy to manage complex logistics, including:

Comprehensive voter registration

Rigorous candidate vetting

Secure and accessible polling stations

Transparent vote counting

International partners are expected to provide technical support, training, and equipment to help ensure the NIEC’s effectiveness and impartiality.

Ensuring representation

To break from patterns of exclusion, Somalia’s electoral framework is expected to include quotas and affirmative action policies for women, youth, minorities, and internally displaced persons (IDPs). Civil society organizations are also playing a key role in voter education, ensuring all eligible citizens are informed and able to participate.

Security: The biggest challenge

Security remains the most significant hurdle. Al-Shabaab and other armed groups pose a serious threat to the electoral process. The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), in partnership with Somali security forces, is focused on securing election activities, especially in volatile regions.

Key security measures include:

Strategic deployment of police and army around polling stations

Visible security presence before, during, and after voting

Use of secure venues and possible movement restrictions to reduce risk

Transparent mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes are crucial. Strengthening independent oversight bodies and judicial institutions will help ensure grievances are addressed fairly and promptly. Community leaders and religious figures are also encouraged to mediate and promote peaceful acceptance of results.

Recommendations for a successful election

Sustain Inclusive Dialogue: Continue consultations to finalize electoral laws and frameworks.

Enhance Institutional Capacity: Provide the NIEC with funding, training, and independence.

Secure International Support: Leverage assistance from the UN, AU, EU, and other partners.

Implement Security Protocols: Develop comprehensive security plans with Somali and international forces.

Promote Civic Education: Launch nationwide campaigns on voting rights and peaceful participation.

Ensure Inclusivity: Adopt legal quotas for marginalized groups.

Establish Dispute Resolution Mechanisms: Create transparent and accessible channels for complaints.

The 2026 elections present Somalia with a historic opportunity to deepen democracy and foster national unity. Success will require coordinated efforts across political, security, and civil society sectors. If conducted credibly and peacefully, these elections could mark a turning point for Somalia’s democratic institutions and future stability.