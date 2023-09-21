PM Hamza to tackle Al-Shabab issue in Minnesota trip

New York (Caasimada Online) – The hustle and bustle of New York City received an infusion of international diplomacy on Monday with the arrival of Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

With him, a substantial delegation set forth to participate in the United Nations General Assembly, an annual event held from September through December, serving as the principal policy-making arm of the UN.

According to his office, Prime Minister Hamza will take the stage on Saturday, spotlighting Somalia’s commendable strides.

His speech will encompass various topics, ranging from poverty alleviation and bolstered healthcare systems to improved human rights and impactful climate change initiatives.

Beyond reflecting on Somalia’s accomplishments, the Prime Minister aims to underscore the ongoing efforts in nation-building.

“The prime minister’s chief message at the UN General Assembly will pivot around three cornerstones: ensuring security and stability, fostering trade and economic growth, and promoting investment and infrastructural development,” elucidated Ali Sharif Ahmed, Somali ambassador to the U.S.

Pursuing strategic dialogues and security concerns

While the UN General Assembly serves as a platform for global engagement, Prime Minister Hamza’s visit is not limited to mere speeches.

He is slated for exclusive meetings with the UN Secretary-General, select U.S. government officials and distinguished heads of various international delegations.

Central to these interactions will be the Somali government’s relentless battle against Al-Shabab, a dominant terrorist organization with connections to Al-Qaeda, which has seized control of much of southern Somalia.

In light of the increasing hostility from Al-Shabaab and the gradual exit of the African Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces, the Prime Minister will also present a case for the UN to reconsider its longstanding arms embargo on Somalia.

Ali Sharif Ahmed further highlighted the government’s strategy following President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent reelection, “The focal point has been to diminish Al-Shabab’s military prowess, dry up their financial conduits, and counteract their ideological narratives.

With President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud leading the charge, we’ve been reclaiming territories from Al-Shabaab’s grasp.”

Connecting with the Somali diaspora in Minnesota

Capping off his U.S. visit, Prime Minister Hamza’s itinerary brings him to Minnesota on Sunday, providing an opportunity to interface directly with the Somali diaspora.

Preparations for this notable visit are already in high gear in Minneapolis. “We are brimming with anticipation to greet Prime Minister Hamza and rally the community behind governmental efforts in Somalia,” expressed Nur Ali Abshir, chairman of the committee orchestrating the Minnesota visit.

This monumental visit holds special significance. “It’s a historic moment as this marks the maiden visit of a sitting prime minister from Somalia to Minnesota,” remarked Nur.

Prime Minister Hamza will address the Somali community of the Twin Cities at the DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington on Sunday evening, offering insights into the nation’s progress and the ongoing campaign against Al-Shabaab.

Reaffirming the community’s enthusiasm, Sadiq Abdirahman, a committee member, said, “The Somali community stands united, eager to welcome Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and his esteemed delegation to Minnesota.”

Lastly, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first high-profile visit from Somalia.

Last year, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud addressed the Minnesota Somali community, applauding their tenacity and pledging to counter extremist ideologies and eliminate Al-Shabaab from the homeland.