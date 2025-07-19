Puntland ‘seizes Turkish arms ship bound for’ Mogadishu

Bosaso (Caasimada Online) – Authorities in Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland region have intercepted a cargo ship reportedly loaded with a significant shipment of heavy weapons and military vehicles, according to Puntland officials and independent sources. The vessel, believed to be Turkish-owned and bound for the capital, Mogadishu, was seized off the coast of the Bareeda district near Ras Hafun.

The incident has quickly become another flashpoint in the ongoing tensions between the Puntland administration and Somalia’s federal government, which has so far remained silent on the matter. The two sides have had a long-standing, strained, and often contentious relationship.

Extensive military cargo intercepted

Puntland security officials confirmed the seizure, noting that the vessel is now under the control of the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) and is undergoing formal inspection. “All the weapons bear Turkish markings,” a Puntland official told local media on condition of anonymity, without offering further details on the specific types or quantities of the weapons.

Independent sources close to the investigation, however, have provided some initial, though still unverified, insights. According to them, the cargo includes various forms of heavy weaponry, armored combat vehicles, and advanced modern anti-aircraft guns described as “never before seen in the Horn of Africa,” along with a wide assortment of military equipment and ammunition.

The ship’s reported Turkish ownership and its destination, Mogadishu, have raised serious questions, particularly in light of the strong defense and economic partnership between Turkey and the Somali federal government. Since the early 2010s, Turkey has played a pivotal role in rebuilding Somalia’s security forces and supplying military hardware.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has positioned Somalia as a key strategic gateway into Africa, and Ankara has invested heavily in the country’s infrastructure, humanitarian aid, and security sector reforms.

Just over a week ago, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was in Turkey, reinforcing the high-level cooperation between the two nations. While a defense and economic agreement is believed to exist between the two governments, the specifics — especially regarding arms shipments — have not been made public.

Observers have also expressed surprise over one detail: a ship allegedly carrying such sensitive and valuable military cargo from Turkey was not accompanied by any escort, which many find puzzling.

Federal-State tensions in Somalia

This development comes amid a period of growing political tension between the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and several federal member states, including Puntland. These disputes often center on issues such as resource sharing, constitutional interpretation, national security frameworks, and the scope of regional autonomy.

In March 2024, Puntland announced that it would withdraw from the country’s federal system and govern itself independently, at least until the constitutional amendments passed by the central government are put to a nationwide referendum.

The move came a day after Somalia’s federal parliament in Mogadishu approved a series of constitutional changes that the government says are crucial for building a stable political system.

However, the reforms have sparked criticism. Opponents argue that the changes — which include introducing direct presidential elections and allowing the president to appoint a prime minister without needing parliamentary approval — risk concentrating too much power in the hands of the executive.

Located in northeastern Somalia, Puntland declared itself an autonomous state in 1998. Although it remains part of Somalia’s federal system, it has frequently clashed with the central government over control of its coastline and natural resources, as well as the allocation of international aid and military assistance.

The seizure of a Turkish-owned or Turkish-flagged ship reportedly carrying arms bound for Mogadishu may worsen these existing rifts, possibly triggering diplomatic friction between Puntland and Turkey, while further straining ties with the FGS.

Analysts say the federal government’s silence on the issue reflects the delicate political balancing act it faces, especially in managing its relationships with powerful international partners, such as Turkey, while also trying to preserve the fragile unity among Somalia’s diverse federal states. The results of Puntland’s investigation and how Mogadishu and Ankara respond will be closely watched in the days ahead.