Somali president backs Riyadh’s bid for Expo 2030

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud extended his endorsement for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, state news agency SPA revealed on Friday.

This major global event faces intense competition from rivals, including South Korea, Italy, and Ukraine.

Since their inception in 1851, World Expos have emerged as a significant platform for countries to exhibit their latest advancements and technologies.

More than just a technological showcase, these expos promote cultural exchange, fostering a mutual understanding that underscores humanity’s shared values.

A partnership fostered

President Mahmoud further demonstrated Somalia’s commitment to Saudi Arabia by endorsing the nation’s hosting of two pivotal events.

These include “the first Saudi-African summit,” and the fifth “Arab-African summit” slated for later this year.

An ongoing dialogue between the two nations was affirmed when King Salman forwarded a verbal message to the Somali president.

The Somali royal court advisor relayed the king’s communication, which emphasized bilateral cooperation during a presidential reception.