Somali TikToker faces legal action for cross-dressing in videos

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – The Banadir Regional Court in Somalia has initiated legal proceedings against Hanad Abdirahman Mohamed, also known as Waa Gariire, for allegedly disseminating inappropriate videos and images that violate Somali cultural norms.

During the hearing, the Office of the Prosecutor General presented the controversial videos and images as evidence, asserting that they contravened societal values. However, his lawyers argued that the accused was not the person in the videos, suggesting instead that the videos featured someone resembling Hanad.

The case, numbered 562/2024, is notable as it marks the first prosecution in Somalia related to the broadcasting of such content and is part of a broader crackdown by Somali authorities on social media content deemed inappropriate.

Recently, the Somali Police Force arrested numerous young social media influencers, particularly on the Chinese app, TikTok, for incitement and disrupting security. Among those detained was Farhiya Zona, who was later released on bail because she was breastfeeding her newborn baby, as reported by Caasimadda Online.

This crackdown occurs against a backdrop of high unemployment and a large youth population in Somalia, with many young people turning to social media for income. Critics argue that the government’s actions are an attempt to curb freedom of speech and expression.

In the past, the government has shut down social media accounts for journalists and influencers and sites for media organizations, prompting accusations of repression from press freedom advocates.

By Abubakar Mohamed Ali