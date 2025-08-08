Somalia cleared controversial Ethiopian envoy in botched deal

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia is grappling with a growing diplomatic crisis after accepting Ethiopia’s new ambassador, Suleiman Dedefo Woshe — a veteran diplomat with a history of publicly backing Somaliland’s secession.

The breakaway region has long been a sensitive issue for Mogadishu, and the appointment has sparked public outrage, with accusations that the Somali government knowingly approved him as part of a political gamble gone wrong with Addis Ababa.

The controversy centers on Ambassador Dedefo, who presented his credentials to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu on August 5, 2025. His arrival is particularly contentious because of past online comments that, according to sources, endorsed Somaliland’s right to self-determination and questioned Somalia’s territorial unity. For critics, this was a major misstep for Mogadishu, especially after more than a year of strained relations.

Tensions between the two countries trace back to January 2024, when Ethiopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, agreeing to recognize the region in exchange for access to a naval base on its coastline.

Somalia denounced the deal as a violation of its sovereignty, expelled Ethiopia’s previous ambassador, and closed its embassy in Mogadishu. While both nations have since taken steps to repair ties, Dedefo’s appointment threatens to reignite the diplomatic rift.

A diplomatic deal gone sour

Sources within the Somali presidency say both Villa Somalia — the presidential palace — and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were aware of Dedefo’s past statements. His acceptance, they allege, was part of a behind-the-scenes deal struck during the Food Security Summit in Addis Ababa on July 27. The arrangement reportedly involved Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Omar (Bal’ad), and Ethiopian officials.

Under the alleged deal, Somalia would approve Dedefo’s ambassadorship, and Ethiopia would help the Somali Federal Government reassert control over the Gedo region, an area currently aligned with the autonomous state of Jubaland.

Jubaland, a federal member state in southern Somalia, has been at odds with Mogadishu over constitutional powers and resource-sharing. Its president, Ahmed Madobe, has repeatedly clashed with President Mohamud’s administration, with control over Gedo at the heart of the dispute. The region has witnessed renewed military activity and civilian displacement, underscoring the volatility of the standoff.

But the plan appears to have backfired. Just days after Dedefo’s credentials were submitted, Ethiopia allegedly reneged on its commitment. Instead of backing Mogadishu, Addis Ababa is said to have resumed its support for the Madobe-led Jubaland administration.

Reports suggest Ethiopian officials have hosted clan elders and facilitated the return of Jubaland’s Vice President, Mohamud Sayid Aden, to Gedo. If true, the reversal has left Somalia empty-handed — except for a controversial ambassador firmly in place.

Widespread public backlash

The decision to accept Dedefo has fueled an intense backlash online, with Somali citizens and political commentators calling it a betrayal of national interests. Many have noted the irony that his predecessor, Mukhtar Mohamed Waare, was expelled for far less provocative remarks on Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The fallout has also laid bare divisions within the Somali government. Some officials blame intelligence lapses, while others see it as a sign of political desperation. Critics argue the episode reflects a wider problem: a foreign policy shaped by short-term domestic power struggles rather than a consistent national strategy.

Such an approach, they warn, risks giving foreign powers more leverage over Somalia’s internal affairs and eroding the country’s already fragile sovereignty.

This diplomatic row comes at a critical time for Somalia’s relations with its powerful neighbor. As Ethiopia deepens its ties with Somaliland and maintains influence in Jubaland, Mogadishu faces a pressing challenge — safeguarding its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Dedefo affair has sharpened public scrutiny and raised difficult questions about the government’s priorities and political judgment.